I have a video on my phone from when both of my children were still in diapers. They’re sitting at the kitchen table — each wearing nothing but a diaper — and having an uproarious conversation with one another.
I wish I knew what they were talking about in that video. The dialogue was complete nonsensical chatter, but that didn’t stop them from belly laughing as if they’d been sharing their favorite “knock knock” jokes with each other. I simply sat and watched in bemused wonder as they blabbered back and forth and cracked each other up.
Since that day I’ve tried to prepare myself for the eventual time when my children would develop their own secret language, something they’d be able to use to communicate with each other without the grown-ups knowing what the heck they were talking about. Lately my kids have been speaking differently, but much to my relief I can still understand them.
“Meesa wanta bowla cereal for meesa breakfast,” my son declares in the morning. I cringe; those words irritate me to no end. My son is mimicking the annoying Jar Jar Binks, a character from Star Wars who lives on the planet of Naboo.
“Speak like an 8-year-old please,” I instruct, sighing.
“Talk like Yoda I will then,” he replies.
That’s more like it. “Coming right up your cereal is,” I reply in a gravelly voice.
My daughter is also well-versed in the world of Star Wars. When her mini cinnamon waffles pop out of the toaster and I plop them onto her plate, she touches them carefully with her finger and then declares, “That’s hotter than the summer on Tatooine!”
I’m not sure whether Tatooine has a summer or any other seasons, but it’s a desert planet — where Luke Skywalker grew up — that’s kept hot by its two suns. A good planet to compare with hot waffles right out of the toaster.
Not to be outdone, my son — on a sweltering summer day — would turn the air conditioner in his room to the highest setting and say, “I want it to be colder than winter on Hoth in here!” I’d smile and nod, knowing that Hoth, of course, is the ice planet where the Empire used those giant AT-AT walkers to attack the Rebel base. I smile because I know what my son is talking about. I smile because we haven’t yet reached the point when I’ll have to ask him what exactly he means because it all sounds like gibberish to me. I’m sure those days are coming, and not too far in the future — whether it’s a secret language between siblings or seemingly nonsensical slang spoken among my kids and their friends. “Oh Dad,” they’ll say and shake their heads at my hopelessness.
But not yet. As long as their special ways of communicating involve Star Wars, I can still keep up. Heck, I can even use it to my advantage. The other evening, just before bedtime I overheard my son whining about something unimportant.
Rather than take the straightforward (boring) approach and admonish him for his needless grumbling, I quoted Luke Skywalker’s infamously whiny line. “But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!” I declared. The kids laughed; my son, I think, got the point. With my children I can still communicate!
