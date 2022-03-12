Take your time; enjoy the gift of every moment, and stop to smell the roses. But don’t lose sight of your goals; move forward, keep putting one foot in front of the other — that’s how you accomplish anything in life. On this unseasonably warm winter day, I felt pulled between these opposing philosophies, and unsure of which would win out.
I was in the woods with my daughter and our black lab, Lucy. We had one hour in which to enjoy our hike and then go pick up my son. I’d been late the previous day — only by two minutes, but still. I did not want to be late today.
As we trudged along a familiar and well-worn path, I ended up in the middle, both literally and figuratively. Our individual philosophies seemed to inform our hiking styles, and with each step we appeared to be spreading further apart on the trail.
Up ahead was Lucy, full of energy despite her 11 years of age. She’d be sore and tired the next day from all this running, but a romp through the woods always seemed worth it to her. As soon as I let her off the leash at the trail head, she’d always spend the first few minutes running gleefully up and down the path, bounding in and out of a nearby stream, chasing a squirrel for a couple futile seconds, and then returning to my side, her body huffing and puffing and her mouth wide open in a big doggy grin.
As we walked, Lucy kept ahead of me, sauntering up the trail, veering into the woods and then turning back onto the trail again, clearly enjoying the freedom of being off the leash.
She never ventured too far off and would always come when called (if we encountered other hikers or dogs, for instance, and I need to reattach her leash). Every so often she stopped on the trail and looked back, giving me an impatient glance, as if to say, come on, what’s taking you so long?
On the opposite end of the spectrum, my daughter kept lagging behind. Not that she was walking slowly; she travels fast when she wants to, and was full of energy on this day. But she kept getting sidetracked. “Daddy, watch me,” she’d yell as she climbed atop a boulder. “Daddy, look over here,” she’d bellow as she carefully strode across a fallen tree like it was a balance beam. “Daddy, daddy, look at this!” she implored time and again, pointing at her latest discovery, from a brightly-colored rock to a rotting tree stump to a walking stick that was the perfect size for her.
I kept stopping and looking back each time she called, stifling my urge to say, “We gotta keep going!” because after all, what’s the point of taking a hike if you don’t enjoy looking at the things you see? Much to Lucy’s relief, though, I made our stops brief and kept our little expedition moving.
With canine eagerness in front of me and childlike awe behind me, I held the middle ground. Everything in moderation, right? It might be a boring philosophy, but it got us to where we needed to go.
On this day, instead of being two minutes late, we arrived on time, even with admiring some brightly-colored rocks along the way.