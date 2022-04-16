On a rainy Wednesday last month, my daughter and I stayed home from school and work for the day, both of us sporting sore throats. We filled the morning hours with a few card games — crazy eights first (we each won a game) and then war (she won, but I fought hard). Next we duked it out in a game of Battleship (she won, but I was only a single turn away from finishing off her fleet). Finally, we played a few rounds of Monopoly Junior (those games went by quickly; we each won twice). Lunch time hadn’t yet arrived when I heard the dreaded words: “Daddy, I’m bored.”
I resisted the temptation to plop her in front of a movie; these kids have been getting more than enough screen time lately, and besides, her brother would inevitably find out and be super jealous. Then inspiration hit.
My daughter had so much fun with Monopoly Junior. “Maybe,” I told her, “We could play the real, grown-up Monopoly!”
As we searched among our board games in the hall closet, I imagined that this experiment could go either way. I loved Monopoly when I was young. Buying properties and building houses, making deals and collecting rent made my heart race. I was so excited when people agreed to play with me because I knew each game lasted so long that it was a major undertaking.
But I couldn’t recall how old I was when I first fell in love with it. At almost 8 years old, would my daughter tire of the game and quit partway through? Or would she get sucked into the world of Monopoly and beg us to play with her all the time?
The bad news was that we didn’t actually have Monopoly. The good news: we did own the Pittsburgh version of the game, from when my wife lived there. Instead of Boardwalk and Park Place, St. James Place and Marvin Gardens, this game had Iron City Beer and Primanti Brothers, Westinghouse and Three Rivers Stadium. As the rain fell outside, we took turns moving our tokens around the board (a pretzel for my daughter, a hard hat for me) and buying up properties.
One hour blurred into two, and before I knew it, my mild-mannered sore-throated daughter was yelling with glee whenever I landed on her properties. She happily collected rent and built houses. For the final 30 minutes of our 21/2-hour game, I saw the writing on the wall. She had more properties, more monopolies, and a growing stack of $100 bills while I mortgaged my properties in desperation and watched my funds dwindle.
Finally, I could no longer pay up, and she was officially the winner. I was glad that her first Monopoly experience had been a good one, but I wondered if she would grow to love the game as much as I had in my youth. Would my wife and I be dodging repeated requests to play?
It only took three days for me to get my answer.
That weekend, my daughter cornered my wife and successfully convinced her to play Monopoly. Their game clocked in at just over two hours, and once again my daughter was victorious; there would be no stopping her now.