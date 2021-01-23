Among the brightly colored presents sitting under the tree on Christmas morning, waiting for the kids to tear them open, were a couple boxes containing relics from the past.
“Relic” might be an exaggeration, but the technology in those boxes was pretty old. As my kids tore those boxes open to reveal a pair of CD players — red for my son and pink for my daughter — I figured those gifts would be overshadowed by more exciting, technologically advanced presents.
At first, I was right. For my son, it was a little green drone that flew across our back yard that cold morning, while he took aim with a plastic infrared gun. For my daughter, it was a fitness watch that recorded her steps and rewarded her for reaching a certain amount of physical exercise each day. While these technological marvels wowed my children for much of Christmas Day, eventually the kids returned to their humble CD players.
Along with the CD player, they’d received an audio book (“Star Wars,” of course, for my son and “Frozen II” for my daughter), so they took them upstairs to their rooms to listen. A few minutes, I figured, and they’d be onto the next thing.
But I’d underestimated the appeal of being young, lying on one’s bedroom floor with the door closed, drifting away to the sounds of a favorite song. Having received a tip from Santa that the CD players would be coming down the chimney, my wife had made mix CDs with some of the kids’ favorite music. From behind their closed bedroom doors came the sound of their favorites — for my son, the opening theme to “Star Wars,” of course, and for my daughter, a Taylor Swift song.
I smiled as I remembered getting a boombox for Christmas when I was young, and subsequently spending countless hours on my bedroom floor, listening to cassettes of Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen, transported to a different world, occasionally pushing the volume up a bit more to drown out the Whitney Houston coming from my sister’s bedroom.
Later there was MC Hammer and Pearl Jam and U2 and — as my ,usical tastes changed and I was exposed to jazz — Miles Davis and Chick Corea and Gary Burton. No matter the genre, there’s something magical about shutting your bedroom door, closing your eyes, and soaking in your favorite music.
Sure, my kids could be using newer technology — an MP3 player or a hand-me-down iPhone with earbuds perhaps — but I like that they have CD players instead. I like to hear what they’re listening to, so I know what sort of music transports them to a different world.
I might change my tune, of course, as they get older and their tastes evolve. Would I be so eager to listen from outside the bedroom doors if it was electronica instead of the “Star Wars” theme blasting away? Or some other brash genre of music that hasn’t even been invented yet instead of Taylor Swift?
I suppose I’ll count myself lucky for now, and cross that bridge when I get to it. Or maybe I should be planning ahead; I’ll have to dig out my old U2 cassettes, turn the volume up, and drown out the noise coming from across the hallway.
