I’m worried about my son’s second-grade school work.
I suppose it could be worse. He’s doing well in math. His addition and subtraction worksheets come home with checks and check-pluses on them, and smiley faces from the teacher.
He’s doing fine in spelling and writing. He writes complete sentences and (usually) uses appropriate punctuation. Just the other day, he came home with a three-page persuasive essay he’d written. He made the case for more recess. I found it fairly convincing.
They’re even learning cursive, which I’d thought had been eliminated from the curriculum years ago. He’s doing pretty well at it, proudly showing off his name and several vocabulary words, all carefully crafted with letters in cursive.
So what’s the problem?
It’s not the quality or timeliness of his work that bothers me. It’s what shows up in the margins of his worksheets that has me concerned.
It started small and discrete. Every now and then, as I rifled through my son’s completed school work, I’d see a stick figure standing at the bottom of the page or hiding out in the space beside my son’s name. Later, the stick figures came in pairs, and they seemed to be pointing at one another. When I saw a collection of five stick figures, all seemingly pointing to one another, with dotted lines going from one figure to the next, I asked my son what was going on.
“It’s a battle,” he told me nonchalantly. It seemed to be a Star Wars-style scene. He pointed out the battle droids, the good guys, the bad guys, and a transport ship in the distance, bringing more troops to join the fight.
“On the bottom of your math homework? Doesn’t your teacher mind?”
“Not as long as my work is done on time,” he said.
On the next day’s worksheet, the battle covered not just the bottom of the page, but the top margin and both sides. I flipped the page over and was shocked to see that the battle had spilled over onto the other side. “The rebels are winning,” he said, showing me the battle cruisers and fighter planes. I could almost hear the pew-pew-pew sounds reverberating across the page.
This was all wonderfully creative, but I worried. What if it turned out to be too much of a distraction?
I called one of my best friends from college. Remember that computer science class, I said. We sat next to each other all semester, and whenever the lecture got boring (a frequent occurrence) I drew a pair of stick figures in my friend’s notebook. He’d then spend the rest of the class adding scenery and details, turning my ordinary figures into a beautiful tableau. Sometimes the stick figures ended up riding horses on the prairie, or taking a bus downtown, or performing in a circus tent. My friend’s art was fantastic, but his grades weren’t.
“Remember you failed that class,” I said dramatically. “I don’t want my son going down the same sad path!”
“I didn’t fail,” my friend corrected me. “I got a C-plus!”
In any event, I’ll have to keep a close eye on my son’s work. The space battles can continue for now, but I don’t want them to get in the way of his future success in addition, subtraction, cursive, or someday, computer science.
