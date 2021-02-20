I had so many conflicting emotions as I watched the needle plunge quickly into my arm.
Sitting there in the dining room of a nursing home — a nursing home that had seen its share of coronavirus cases, from which a number of elderly residents had been sent to the hospital over the past year with fever, lethargy, respiratory distress, a sudden change in condition due to the coronavirus, some to recover and return to the nursing home, others not — on this day, the atmosphere was upbeat, even a bit celebratory. Brightly colored signs pointed the way toward check-in where I’d filled out my paperwork, then a waiting area where my wait was blessedly brief, then the vaccination area in the dining room, and then back to the waiting area where I would be monitored for 15 minutes to ensure I didn’t faint.
In the waiting area, a table was covered with individually packaged bagels of various varieties, as well as plentiful coffee. Some people waiting their turn buried their heads quietly in their phones, while others chitchatted amiably with colleagues.
The whole morning I’d silently sung to myself any song I could think of featuring the word “shot” — from Pat Benatar to Bon Jovi, Hamilton to Eminem to the Beastie Boys. I was pumped.
Thanks to this shot — my second dose, from Pfizer — everything would change. Think of the anxiety and fear and grief we felt last spring as this new virus spread so quickly around the world, sickening and killing so many people. Now, less than a year later, how amazing that we have not one but several vaccines — very effective vaccines — that will hopefully help us get a handle on things.
And yet, despite the miracle of science that now circulated through my bloodstream, nothing would change for me — at least at first.
I’ll still be wearing the same PPE during my visits with patients. I’ll continue to wear a mask in public, avoid gatherings, wash my hands frequently, take hand sanitizer everywhere, and keep a safe distance from anyone outside my household. Until a whole lot more people get vaccinated, the rules won’t change.
Before considering any of that, I had to make it through the side effects. I’d spoken to enough friends and family and hospice colleagues who’d had the shot to know that there was a decent chance of feeling sick. As if on cue, 12 hours after I got jabbed, the chills and body aches set in. As I shivered in bed beneath layers of blankets, I kept thinking, this stinks but I’m glad. I’m glad my body is working hard to arm itself against the coronavirus.
The next morning, nursing a headache and moving at half speed, I thought about the future. There will be a day when it will be safe to gather with family and friends again. There will be a time when I’ll feel comfortable going out to eat or traveling for a vacation. Not yet, and I don’t know exactly when, but someday, thanks in large part to the vaccine.
I feel lucky that I’ve gotten my shot.
In time, hopefully everyone reading this will get your turn.
Until then, keep masking, keep washing your hands, keep distancing, and I’ll keep singing those “shot” songs.
