It’s just a few days until Inauguration Day. This is a time that I (and millions of others) have been waiting for and holding our collective breath for years ... the moment when this unhinged, narcissistic conspiracy-theorist-commander-in-chief would finally leave the White House.
I imagined that I would cheer or dance or play loud music when this day finally arrived. But the past four years have brought so much division, so much name-calling and lying and inept leadership and hurtful policies, that I feel deflated. The past year has seen so much sickness and suffering and death. And the events this month have been nothing short of shocking.
I feel like crying instead of cheering. This is not a joyous occasion. It doesn’t seem like a time to feel victorious. We’re in the midst of a badly mismanaged pandemic, we recently witnessed the violence of an attempted insurrection, our health and our economy are suffering, and people in opposing political parties can’t even agree on what’s fact and what’s fiction.
It seems as if half the country is ready to address the challenges ahead while the other half focuses on complaining about a stolen election even though they have zero evidence to back up their ridiculous claims. This is a sad time in history.
The violence inside the U.S. Capitol was shocking, and yet, there remains a little stubborn part of me that wants to have some of my questions answered before the outgoing president leaves. I remember the feeling I had after watching the series finale of “Lost” — so many mind-blowing things happened that I still needed more answers.
Where, for example, is this amazing health care plan we’d been promised by both the president and the GOP? It was supposed to be ready in “two months,” then “two weeks,” then “sometime very soon.” We’re still waiting. Republicans, he said, “will soon be known as the party of health care.” Really? Or maybe the party of trying to take away health care?
Where were the “very fine people” among the white supremacists demonstrating in Charlottesville, Va.? The ones carrying the torches perhaps? Maybe they’re hiding out with “the millions of people who voted illegally” in the 2016 election. I’d like to know.
I’m still waiting to see the “incredible unsung success” in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; was it the 3,000 dead or something else? I’m wondering if it was the president’s “natural instinct for science” he touted that led him to apparently use a Sharpie to change the predicted course of Hurricane Dorian. And when will he finally get Mexico to pay for the wall?
I don’t really expect to get answers. I only expect more of the same, more lying, name-calling and selfishness.
The difference, though, is that now he’s no longer our president. I don’t expect him to shy away from the public eye; he will likely join the ranks of right-wing radio and television personalities who grab ratings by vilifying the left, trafficking in conspiracy theories, and trying to convince listeners that Democrats mean to destroy the country.
I know that the outgoing president will be out there somewhere, continuing to spew conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric, but now that he has vacated the White House, I don’t have to listen to him anymore. For that, I am relieved.
