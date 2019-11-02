My iPhone battery was clearly on its last legs. The little battery percentage indicator at the top right corner of the screen would count down with alarming speed. Send an email, the number went down. Reply to a few texts, the number went down again. Surf the internet or — God forbid — use the maps app for driving directions, and the numbers all but laughed at me as they tumbled from 52 to 37 and suddenly down to four.
My phone stayed plugged in all day. At home, it charged in the kitchen. To and from work, it charged in the car. Spending more than an hour away from an outlet had me feeling like I was trekking across the Sahara without so much as a bottle of water.
I cringed at the thought of spending hundreds of dollars on a new phone, despite the giddy text messages from my wireless provider that urged me to add more lines to my plan. Instead, I took to YouTube and started watching videos.
I watched as various tech guys took apart a phone, unscrewed several screws, and replaced the battery. Some of the videos had better audio, some had more complete suggestions for prying that stubborn old battery loose. In the end, they gave me the confidence that I could get this done.
I ordered the kit with the replacement battery and tiny tools and cleared my schedule on a Sunday afternoon. As I began unscrewing the first screw, I imagined what my own battery-replacement YouTube video might look like. Everyone has their own YouTube channel these days, right?
Things went pretty smoothly at first. As I took out a few screws and placed them in a little plastic bowl, I imagined my soothing voice-over, advising my viewers to keep those screws organized so they’d know where each once was supposed to go. Take this little metal plate off gently, I’d say in my video. Use your plastic pry tool to ease the battery out, just like this.
Just like — what? My battery wasn’t moving. I pried and pried; my hands got sweaty as I remembered the warnings not to puncture or bend that battery lest it burst into flames. What a video that would make!
I used different tools and pried from various angles. My video — had I been making one — would need some beeps in post-production to cover up my quiet cursing. Finally, the battery came out. Victory!
Cut to my daughter asking me questions about what I was doing and what this tool did and how does a battery work and me trying to patiently respond while unsuccessfully getting a screw to go where it was supposed to go. I accidentally bumped the table and the screw rolled off the side. Cut to me on all fours, desperately looking for that screw and eventually, miraculously finding it.
After all that, I pushed the power button and said a prayer. Amazingly the phone turned on — it worked! Even after deleting an email, replying to some texts and checking the weather, the number somehow remained at 100 percent. My hypothetical YouTube video might have been bad, but at least it would end with a phone that worked and a big smile on my face.
