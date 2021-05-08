The world looks a bit different when — like my daughter — you’re a 7 year old with a propensity for making arts and crafts. The dining room table is for painting and gluing rather than eating. Old boxes become building blocks rather than fodder for the recycling bin. Egg cartons and empty paper towel rolls are the stuff of fantastic creations.
There’s so much to do, so much to create, and so little time.
Before sitting down to breakfast, she’s painting some wooden magnets for the refrigerator, or assembling and painting a toy motorcycle kit that her brother doesn’t want, or mentally scouting locations in the yard for the next homemade bird house.
The top of the dog’s crate is the perfect place on which to carefully place any artwork that needs to dry.
I hear Lucy the dog sigh from inside (it’s her favorite spot for taking naps) as my daughter plunks down a couple clay pots that need to dry overnight before being painted. Similarly, the window sill above the kitchen sink is perfect for extraneous paint brushes to dry. I think I hear my wife grumble as she moves yet another stray paintbrush that accidentally fell into the sink.
The coffee table rarely holds cups of coffee these days. Instead, it’s the ideal place to display a large diorama — made of construction paper, tape, and princess toys — depicting scenes from the movie “Tangled.”
Just as certain locations in our house have been converted for use in my daughter’s artistic pursuits, so too have various objects taken on new and different craft-related lives. I’ve been recruited to assist in gathering supplies and preparing her artwork space often enough that to my eye, the previous uses for some of those objects seem outdated.
The red Solo cups stacked in the closet — which were probably purchased for a cookout long ago, destined to contain beer or wine or perhaps a mixed drink — are now mostly used for water cups in which to dip one’s paintbrushes. White paper plates — the small kind, nice and sturdy — that might have once been for holding birthday cake are now more often employed as impromptu paint palettes, where blue and yellow can make green and red and white can be mixed into a pretty pink. And perhaps most useful of all, there’s the toothpicks.
Did those silly toothpicks really think they’d be used in this household for lifting delicious hors d’oeuvres to the mouths of well-dressed party guests? No, these toothpicks were meant for all kinds of more exciting things like spreading a fine line of glue in just the right spot, poking a hole at the bottom of a construction paper kite so that a string can be attached, or applying tiny black painted dots to the back of a red rock in the shape of a ladybug. And yes, even our beloved newspapers are for catching paint spills rather than for reading.
I’m happy to see so much creativity happening throughout our house, even if it means I can’t put my feet up on the coffee table. As breakfast time approaches, though, I do need to gently sweep aside the glue bottles, paint brushes, scissors, construction paper scraps, pipe cleaners, stencils, colored pencils, markers, and cotton balls in order to find a place to eat my cereal.
