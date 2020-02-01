For the past few mornings, I’ve been waking up about an hour before my alarm.
The first time was thanks to my dear daughter. She crept into my bedroom in the pre-dawn darkness and whispered, “Daddy, daddy,” until my eyes opened. She told me she’d had a bad dream.
As is customary on these occasions, I followed her back to her room, trying not to step on any stray toys or dolls on her floor as she climbed back into bed. I placed her stuffed animals next to her and tucked her in, while mumbling soothing reassurances in my half-awake state.
Usually, I ask if she is OK, if she can go back to sleep. She gives me a serious look and nods and I retreat back to my own bed. This time, however, as I pulled her blankets into place, my daughter grinned a wide grin and I suspected that she hadn’t had a nightmare at all. Just a ruse, perhaps, because she was awake and bored or decided she wanted an extra tuck-in.
I patted her head and went back to bed, but I couldn’t fall asleep. Annoyed, I got up and started my day early.
The next few mornings, my eyes again popped open an hour before they were supposed to, but this time my daughter wasn’t the reason. The house was quiet; there were no sleepwalking kids or sleep-barking dogs or early morning garbage trucks to blame.
I have no idea why my brain has decided that I should begin my day an hour earlier than usual. I’m not having bad dreams, I’m not going to sleep earlier (or later) than usual in the evenings, and I’m not worried about missing a bus or being late for work or catching some important early-morning flight. It’s not as if my bed is uncomfortable or my bladder is full or my wife stole all the covers. I’m not too hot or too cold, and I haven’t made any changes to my usual intake of caffeine or alcohol (or ice cream). There’s no good reason for me to be awake an hour before my alarm is set to ring.
These are the frustrated thoughts that zip through my mind as I rub my eyes and squint to see my bedside clock. Am I sure that time is correct? Yes, I have an hour left to go.
Perhaps I should just roll with it and take advantage of this extra hour. A better person would use the time to meditate or write letters or take the dog on a long walk. A more ambitious person might get a head start on work emails or begin a new exercise regimen.
I decided to take advantage of the additional time, but in a different way. When I’ve woken too early and realized that I have 60 minutes to spare, I take a look at the clock, pat my pillow a few times, and lay my head back down. There are few pleasures, I think, that surpass the lovely feeling of being given an extra hour in which to slumber. Fortunately, except for that first night of the probably false nightmare alarm, I’ve been able to blissfully drift back to dreamland, fully enjoying the gift of another hour of sleep.
