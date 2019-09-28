I can’t remember exactly when my wife and I discovered that our house had a laundry chute. I’m pretty sure it happened sometime after we’d signed the mortgage, after we’d started moving our boxes in, after we’d begun looking into closets to see where our linens and cleaning products and spare towels might go. It was sometime before we discovered there was a beehive in the garage and the dishwasher leaked.
Right there in the upstairs bathroom, inside the cozy bathroom closet, there was a cover with a handle on it. I lifted the handle and looked down into the dark abyss. What a waste of space, I thought to myself.
I’d never lived in a place that had a laundry chute. Although I could understand the reasons why a laundry chute might appeal to someone, I personally didn’t have any use for it. My wife and I were perfectly content to toss our dirty clothes into laundry baskets and carry them downstairs on laundry day. Bringing our laundry over to the chute, tossing it in and then collecting it all at the bottom seemed like unhelpful extra steps in the process.
For the first few years, we stored extra hand towels and washcloths atop the cover. I silently bemoaned the tiny size of the downstairs closet, as so much of its space was taken up by the unused laundry chute. I wasn’t sure whether laundry chutes had been in vogue when our house was built in the mid-1950s, but I really wished the contractor had used that space to install a set of shelves instead.
Think how many extra bars of soap or tubes of toothpaste or rolls of toilet paper could have fit in that area.
Fast forward a few years, and our laundry chute is now in frequent use. I hear the soft creak of the hinges and the smack of the closing cover on a regular basis. The kids have been trained — or rather, are still in the midst of being trained — to put all of their dirty clothes into that magical receptacle. Without that chute, I can only imagine the piles of smelly socks, pants, shirts and underwear that might build up, unseen, deep in the back of their bedroom closets.
Over and over I remind the kids where their laundry belongs. “Clothes in the laundry chute,” I say after they’ve gotten dressed for school but left their pajamas on the floor. “Clothes in the laundry chute,” I instruct when it’s time for a pre-bedtime shower and the kids are flipping their dirty socks from their feet and into the air. “Clothes in the laundry chute,” I insist whenever I see any stray articles of clothing on the ground.
I’m like the laundry chute ambassador, preaching the glories of the laundry chute far and wide for all to hear. Behold this laundry chute, a simple vertical tube leading from one level of the house to the next, which brings such peace and harmony to this household. I would like to thank the contractor or architect or builder or homeowner who decided all those years ago that a laundry chute would be a good feature to have in this house.
