If I weren’t so frustrated, I would be impressed. Each and every weekday, it astounds me just how many things my son and daughter can find to argue about.
In the car on the way to school, before we’ve even backed out of the driveway, there is whining about whose backpack is invading whose personal space. Someone can’t get their seatbelt fastened because someone else’s jacket is in the way. The poor beat-up tissue box that I keep in the middle of the back seat — an absolute necessity for the quick capture of snot and sneezes — gets ping-ponged back and forth between my irritated children, as apparently nobody can tolerate having a tissue box too close to their booster seat.
Out of frustration I turn around, grab the box, and toss it on the floor of the front seat.
I’m tempted to open my door and throw it out on my front lawn, but I know that I’d only be hurting myself, as I’d be left woefully unprepared to handle the next child’s volcanic sneeze.
I back out of the driveway and point the car toward school. Despite my warnings, the bickering continues. Someone is singing too loud along with the radio, and someone else wants the station to be changed.
No more singing, I declare, turning the radio off. Then, in the newfound silence, come the complaints that someone is tapping their foot too loudly or making weird noises with their mouth. I’ll stop making noises when you do, one child snaps at the other. No more talking and no making noises, I say. Let’s try to be kind, I say, feeling very unkind. Have we really only traveled half a mile so far?
By the time I deliver my beloved children to school, none of us wants to be in the same enclosed space with the others. They escape to the distraction of school and I grit my teeth as I head to work. This is not a pleasant way for any of us to start the day.
It wouldn’t be so bad, I think, if the arguments were only in the car. But lately the stress starts even before we leave the house. The kids are a flurry of activity, trying to put on socks and shoes, donning backpacks and finding their coats and masks, bumping into each other and taking immediate offense. There’s got to be a better way, I think.
In an effort to regain a sense of serenity, I’ve declared to the children that from now on, morning car rides will be calm and quiet. I’ll play classical music at a soft, soothing volume, and requests to adjust the volume or change the station will be ignored. Arguing, whining, talking, and sneezing are outlawed.
Also banned will be throwing the tissue box, tapping one’s feet, making noises with one’s mouth, and especially, no complaining about one another.
Despite the strict measures of control, I hope to change our morning commute from a hair-raising, stress-inducing experience to a nice, relaxing way to start the day. I’m not sure how the changes will be received, but I’ve got my fingers crossed. If it doesn’t work, not only will I toss the tissue box out on the front lawn, I might give up my chauffeur duty and take a seat in the grass alongside the tissues.