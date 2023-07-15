Sometimes my children make me feel like the worst tour guide ever.
We’ll be in the car, taking a summertime road trip to visit relatives in Delaware or Pennsylvania, and I can’t resist loudly identifying certain points of interest. The kids have their heads buried in their electronic devices most of the time, so I feel it’s important to make them aware of momentous things when we come upon them.
Exciting things like — a big bridge! A river! A train! An airport! In New Jersey, I point out Newark International Airport. In Delaware, I yell as we pass Dover Air Force Base. Look at those planes! When we go to Pennsylvania, it’s the animals that need our attention. Look at the cows! And I see horses!
I’m not sure why these particular items are high on my list of important things to see, and I’m honestly not sure what sort of reactions I hope to elicit from my dear son and daughter. Do I want them to take a moment to think of how many people toiled those many hours, days, months, and years to construct the bridge we’re on? Do I wish they’ll gaze at the horses we pass and wonder at their beauty?
The response I do get is underwhelming at best — a mumbled, “Hmm,” or a half-hearted, “That’s nice,” greets my ears. I’m not even sure whether their eyes leave their screens a moment to look at whatever I’m pointing to.
Sometimes I feel as though I need to ratchet up the excitement. No longer are the children impressed when I say, “Look at that airplane; it’s taking off!” or “I see boats on the river down there!” Should I give them more information, about when this bridge was built, for example, or which ocean this river will flow into?
Would it help to tell them, as we’re crossing the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York, that there in the town of Newburgh sits Hasbrouck House, which served as George Washington’s longest-tenured headquarters during the Revolutionary War? (I dream of someday, in what would be the ultimate Dad move, forcing the family to stop in the middle of our seven-hour trip to Pennsylvania in order to tour this historic site. That would surely elicit more than just, “Hmm.”)
I guess I can’t blame the children too much for their apathy. After all, they’ve been over a bridge before — this exact one, many times. They’ve seen animals, and had much better views of cows and horses than from the back seat of a car zooming along the highway.
But short of making outrageous claims that an alien spaceship is landing at the airport over there, or that a herd of blue cows is flying over the field up ahead, I think I’ll just have to accept that my excited pleas to “Look at this!” or “Look over there!” will go mostly ignored.
My joy when it comes to loudly identifying points of interest, however, most certainly will not fade. I think those big bridges and rivers and trains and airports still deserve to be marveled at. And though this may be how one earns the label of being an eccentric, I imagine that for years to come, whether there are passengers in the car or not, I may continue excitedly pointing towards a farm and yelling, “I see cows! Oh — and some horses, too!”