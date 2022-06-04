Ever get shamed by a potted plant? No? Well, there’s a first time for everything.
When my wife bought a new bookcase for the upstairs hallway, it didn’t fit the space quite well enough. It looked nice, holding our books and knickknacks, but there was a vacant area between the bookcase and the wall that desperately needed something.
An end table, perhaps? A floor lamp? No, this area needed a little dose of life. My wife went online and ordered a potted plant. The one she picked out had a tall stem and big, flat leaves with a pleasantly deep green color. I don’t know what kind of plant it was — surely it had some sort of scientific name that I’ve since forgotten — but the main characteristic that appealed to my wife was that it was very hearty. Easy to keep alive. Hard to kill.
One more descriptor the website should have used for this plant: judgmental.
Things went smoothly at first. The plant served its purpose, breathing some fresh life into the upstairs hallway and filling the space between the bookcase and the wall.
But after a few weeks, one of its big green leaves started turning brown. Apparently this plant, low-maintenance though it was, couldn’t survive in the constant shadow of the bookcase. It needed more sunshine.
That’s how it happened that one Saturday morning, when I exited the bathroom after brushing my teeth, I almost stumbled over the darned plant. There it was, sitting in the middle of the hallway, as if waiting patiently to speak to me as soon as I was done in the bathroom. With my wife’s assistance, the plant had emerged from its dark corner in search of sunlight.
The way it sat there, so silent and still, was a bit unnerving. Had I taken too long in the bathroom? Was the plant mad at me? Or maybe I’d been too quick. Did I really give those back teeth a thorough cleaning? Had I neglected to floss? The plant’s wordless stare rattled me. After a few moments, I hung my head, went back into the bathroom, and brushed my teeth again.
Now I feel like I have to watch my every move on the second floor. If the plant needs some sun, I might find it at the top of the stairs, or waiting outside my bedroom. No matter how friendly my greeting to the plant might be, all I get in response is crickets.
Actually, the chirp of a cricket or two, hidden among the browning leaves of this plant, might be a reassuring sound. Instead, the deafening silence coming from that plant makes me rethink my life choices, both big and small.
Did I really need to leave my dirty socks on the bedroom floor where the plant could see them? Was I actually going to wear those scuffed shoes to work? It was obvious to the plant that this footwear wasn’t in the best condition anymore.
Despite the creepiness of living with a judgmental plant that randomly emerges from the shadows to critique my wardrobe (and to find some sun), maybe it’s a good thing. If it makes me brush my teeth more thoroughly and keeps me from leaving dirty socks on the floor, then perhaps it isn’t such a bad housemate after all.