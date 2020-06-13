This moment had been a long time in the making. My kids had been preparing for it for months, if not years. They’d become aware of the phenomenon, asking questions and getting the storylines and characters straight in their heads. They’d learned that the right way to count to nine actually started with four, five, and six; then you cringe through one, two, and three before ending up with seven, eight, and nine.
They’d learned that the best way to rescue an imprisoned comrade was apparently to dress up like someone else, whether as storm troopers as Luke and Han did, or, like Leia, a bounty hunter. They’d learned the names of the bad guys and the good guys, and the names of the space ships they flew.
I was eager to share this viewing experience with them, but I hadn’t wanted to rush into it. I didn’t want it to come too soon and then have it backfire by leaving them with nightmares or being traumatized by the sight of an X-wing fighter burning up, the pilot inside yelling, “I’m hit!”
Following my first viewing as a kid, I long remembered the trash compactor scene, so distressed had I been by the dual horrors of the heroes being squished to death while being attacked by that trash-dwelling monster.
I used other movie-viewing experiences to gauge their readiness. How did they respond to characters being under stress, risking or even experiencing death? Did they cover under the coffee table during the stampede in “The Lion King” or the shark attack in “Finding Nemo?” Did they have trouble sleeping after their recent viewing of “Trolls?”
We watched the trailer together and they were hooked. My son was excited about the space ships and the light saber battles. My daughter was thrilled that Leia was a princess. The upcoming Friday night would be movie night; we’d call out for pizza and the four of us would settle on the couch together to watch, for the first time together, “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”
Friday came, we started eating our pizza, and we lowered the shades for a better viewing experience. I aimed the remote control and hit Play. The famous words appeared on screen: “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away ...” and then everything went dark. The wind had been blowing all day, and some tree somewhere must have finally succumbed because at the precise moment that we were about to embark on our initial Star Wars journey together, we lost power.
For the first few minutes we remained in front of the television, hopeful. We finished our pizza. We talked. Eventually the kids got up and played with some balloons. We still had some daylight left, but I thought about gathering our candles and flashlights. Finally, after an hour’s delay the power blessedly returned and we were able to watch the movie together. Fortunately, even after the delay it lived up to everyone’s expectations.
Lest I worry about nightmares involving trash compactors, what the kids most remembered from that scene was the humor that I’d forgotten: when R2-D2 stops the walls from closing in, our heroes scream mightily. Poor C-3PO hears the screaming and remarks, “Listen to them, they’re dying R2!” The kids thought that was fantastic.
