I’ve told my wife that she is not getting a puppy for Christmas.
She would like a puppy; she very much wants a puppy and has been talking about puppies quite a bit lately. She looks on puppy websites where she sees pictures and reads descriptions of puppies who need a home.
She says a puppy would be a good companion for our aging dog Lucy.
I agree, but we need a dog walker, because a puppy would need to be walked often while we’re at work. And Lucy can’t do it. I tell my wife, if she’ll find and hire a dog walker, then we can get a puppy. She just keeps looking at puppy websites.
I am astounded. Not at my wife’s perseverance in the face of my opposition. Not at her single-minded focus on her goal. Not at the way she’s captivated by all these puppies. I am bowled over by the puppy descriptions. They are adorable!
The pictures, needless to say, are very cute. That is no surprise. Fewer pictures in existence are more adorable than puppy pictures. When my wife is sitting on the couch next to me and turns her laptop in my direction so that I can see a picture of the latest puppy she’s fallen in love with, I can steel myself against the cuteness I’m about to see. I look — I take in the puppy eyes and the little ears and the puppy nose and the playful expression with the tongue hanging out and a twinkle in the eye — I absorb all this and I resist it.
In the face of these puppy pictures I maintain my hold on my senses.
A puppy would need more frequent walks than we can currently provide; until we figure out that detail, we can’t go falling in love with a puppy.
But in response to the puppy descriptions, my heart starts to melt. Who writes these paragraphs and how do they get to be so convincing? What delightful and poetic words, describing how Louie loves to lounge on the couch and snuggle; Astro is spunky, playful, and full of love to share; and Daisy will run into your outstretched arms and reward your hugs with a lifetime of loyalty and slobbery kisses.
I did not expect mere words about these dogs to captivate me so much. Are these literary geniuses, these people who construct such touching and disarming descriptions of these puppies who need a home? I suppose having some canine inspiration must help. I can just imagine one of these poets crafting their sentences on a laptop while scratching behind the ear of a puppy stretched out next to them on the couch. Or sitting at the kitchen table, typing away while the puppy in question sits obediently nearby, stealing furtive furry glances at the doggie bowl in hopes of an early dinner.
There’s real talent hidden among these websites, beautiful turns of phrase tucked among scene-stealing photos of puppies sitting in piles of leaves, puppies napping on the floor, and puppies with their mouths happily open and tails up, ready to chase a ball or bring you the newspaper.
I don’t imagine that the skill of writing a convincing puppy description can bring a person riches or promotions or a corner office. But the right words can do so much for a puppy, from making my heart melt to someday securing a home for that dog. Just as soon as we figure out who our puppy walker will be.