Usually I’m excited and proud when my children use their imaginations. During this discussion, however, I was mostly annoyed.
This was supposed to be one of those learning experiences, when my wife and I carefully passed our wisdom along to the younger generation. But the younger generation was busy yucking it up.
The topic at hand: how to handle an emergency when one is home alone.
Except for brief periods when one parent is out running an errand and the other is taking the dog for a quick walk outside, we haven’t really left the kids at home alone yet. But they seem to have reached an age where this should be doable.
If I’m taking my daughter to soccer practice but my wife won’t be home from work for 15 more minutes, my son should be able to stay home. If I’m at work and my wife wants to take the dog for a 20-minute walk, the kids can manage without her for a bit.
On the one hand, the thought of leaving either of them makes me anxious; this is a step toward independence that’s probably tougher for the parents than it is for the children.
On the other hand, wasn’t it just a few generations ago that a parent would send their 5-year-old out to the corner store with a nickel, and the kid wouldn’t hesitate to go purchase a newspaper, a dozen eggs, a jug of milk, a loaf of bread, and spend the change on penny candy?
We can’t make this step without setting some ground rules and providing instructions. How to call 911. How to call Mommy or Daddy on the preset numbers on the home phone. Which neighbors to run to if leaving the house is necessary.
The potential scenarios popping up in my head were scary enough. Fire. Broken arm. Door-to-door salesperson. But apparently there were more possibilities that I hadn’t imagined.
As my wife and I attempted to soberly instruct our children on how to handle an emergency, they kept coming up with increasingly outlandish situations.
What if, my daughter, asked, a bunch of robbers drove onto our front yard and rang the doorbell?
I don’t think they’d drive onto the lawn, I started to reply ...
What if some robbers got onto the roof? My son inquired.
Through the windows! My daughter replied.
In through the attic! My son declared.
Down the chimney! And now they were both laughing uproariously.
What if Santa Claus came to the door? What if someone drove their car on top of the garage? What if a T-Rex came crashing into the back yard?
Clearly the conversation wasn’t going as we’d hoped. Definitely feeling frustrated, my wife and I were tempted to get up and just leave the kids for awhile. But we didn’t — not yet — because we hadn’t finished our conversation.
At some point we’ll return to the subject, and hopefully the children will keep their imaginations in check long enough for us to pass along enough wisdom that we’ll feel fairly confident leaving the children alone for short periods. But not quite yet. After all, we have to discuss what to do in the event that someone drives their car on top of the garage. Or if robbers decide to sneak down the chimney.