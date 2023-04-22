I think I’ve lost a job. Not an important job, not anything I ever got paid for, but a job nonetheless.
My son came downstairs one Saturday morning asking for pancakes. Not the Eggo pancakes from the freezer; he requested the kind that I made with his sister on many past weekends — the ones with the chocolate chips in them.
Sure, I said. But your sister is still asleep, so you’ll need to step up and help. I bestowed upon him an apron (“Best Dad Ever,” and comically too big on him) and told him to wash his hands.
Before he knew what he was in for, I shoved a measuring cup of pancake mix at him. Pour this into the bowl, I instructed, and measure out another. Next, some water. Then I placed a whisk in his hand and told him to stir.
If I’d kindly requested his assistance, or given him the choice of whether or not to help, I imagine my son would have retired to the living room, leaving me to make the pancakes while he read a book or created a new Lego battle scene involving dinosaurs and police officers and perhaps a helicopter. But thrust into the heat and excitement of the kitchen, my son didn’t have a chance to protest. I feared he would mutiny, but what I got instead was an enthusiastic new chef.
He beamed as he stood, spatula in hand, ready to flip some pancakes. I’d told him how to turn on the stove and pointed to all the places that would get hot.
I showed him how to safely grab the griddle by the handle and how to pour the batter. His favorite lesson, I think, was adding the chocolate chips — the most important ingredient!
We were only a single pancake in when it dawned on me that I might lose my job. Flush with success from that first perfect pancake, my son was talking about making big pancakes and small pancakes, square pancakes and pancakes that spelled out his name.
I used to amaze the kids when I did that, I thought. I made big pancake letters for them, and they’d been so impressed. Now my son was all but plotting a takeover. I’m going to make pancakes every weekend, he told me. He and his sister would do it together. My hand suddenly felt empty without the feel of that spatula. All I’d wanted to do was to get my son to help me a little; instead I think somehow I’d relinquished my role as chief pancake maker.
There’s not many things I do that engender the kind of big grins I used to get when plopping hot letter-shaped chocolate chip pancakes onto my children’s plates on a sleepy Saturday morning. Where else would I get that level of adulation and satisfaction?
I looked again at my son, clad in the too-large apron, grinning excitedly as he flipped yet another pancake and then scooped it successfully onto a plate. I might have lost this job, but my son seemed so happy to take it over.
I suppose my job as the clean-up crew is always waiting for me. Who knows; maybe that will be the next job that I’ll pass along to my children. Now that would make ME smile!