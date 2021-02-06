“Alright kids, get your shoes on; we’re going outside!!”
Those were the words that had been ready to burst from my lips all morning. The weather outside was cold, the wind was colder, but my son and daughter clearly needed to expend some energy and run around outside for a little while. It was only Sunday morning, but already the day was feeling long. I’d read to the kids, played cars with my son, completed a puzzle with my daughter, sat them in front of the TV to buy a half hour of peace and quiet, and then watched while they argued over something so immaterial that they both quickly forgot what the fight was about, but went on whining and disagreeing nonetheless.
My blood pressure rose, and I figured a dose of fresh air would do us all some good.
But Daddy, they whined, it’s cold outside! I didn’t even pause; no amount of complaining would deter me from my mission. I got out their hats and gloves, their coats and shoes. We were going outside and we were going to have some fun, gosh darn it!
It was only once we were outside that I wondered if this would be one of those days that would stick in my kids’ memories for unfortunate reasons. Daddy was so mean, they would recall; he made us go outside even when it was freezing!
Fifteen minutes, I told them; that’s all I required.
There wasn’t any snow on the ground on this cold day, so I could push them on the swings or get their bikes out. Let’s set up the bases, I suggested; we can play whiffle ball.
The kids stood in the driveway. How many more minutes, they demanded. Fourteen and a half, I replied. I grabbed a basketball and started shooting hoops. Come on, I said, join me!
The kids retreated into the garage. It’s warmer in here, they told me. It’s not as windy.
I shot hoops. They huddled in the garage between the cars. I offered to get them their puffy coats — their heavy warm winter coats that they didn’t like to wear because they were too, well, puffy. Nope, they replied. They preferred their layers of sweatshirts and jackets, with the hoods of their hoodies pulled tight around their faces.
How many minutes left?! Fourteen. They groaned. I braced myself for proclamations of being unfair or the worst parent ever to burst from their cold lips. I wondered if the frigid memory of shivering in the garage was right now erasing all the mundane but happy moments from the past two or three years, all the bedtime stories and Uno games and dad jokes at the dinner table. Worst dad ever.
By some miracle, my daughter emerged from the garage with a soccer ball. As long as we stay in the sun, she said. And so the shade was out of bounds, and we kicked the ball and ran through the front yard and all around the back, the kids laughing and trying to keep the ball away from me, and me trying not to slip and twist an ankle.
I paused to catch my breath and they scored a goal, kicking the ball into the neighbor’s yard.
How many minutes, they yelled. It’s been 15, I replied.
With that, they vanished inside.
