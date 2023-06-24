This story did not turn out the way I thought it would.
It all started with a funny feeling that something was amiss. I gazed into the middle distance and prodded my brain cells to work, and then the idea hit me. It would make for a great newspaper article — lighthearted and fun, with the right amount of humor. Little did I know that the pursuit of this idea would leave me feeling like greenest of cub reporters.
Like an amateur, I approached my first (and only) source without a list of questions, a plan of attack, or even a notebook on which to jot some notes.
“Hey kiddo,” I asked my son, “Ever notice that so many superheroes have their start as a result of laboratory accidents? Maybe they’re all just really bad scientists.”
My son didn’t skip a beat, and boy how I wished I’d figured out how to record a voice memo on my cellphone before launching my question.
Dr. Bruce Banner, he told me, turned into the Hulk after saving his friend from a gamma bomb detonation. Interesting, I said. Actually, the friend was saving a monkey from the gamma bomb. Oh, I said. Actually, there are many versions of the story and Bruce Banner is always trying to save someone but gets exposed to the gamma bomb. That’s confusing, I said.
That’s like the Spider-Man origin story, my son barreled on. In one version, a scientist created a spider that escaped and bit Peter Parker. In another version, Peter Parker was visiting a gamma ray demonstration and the spider fell through the gamma rays and then bit him. All those gamma rays, I said. Careless scientists.
The Flash, he said, was working in his lab during a lightning storm and his lab was hit by lightning and he fell into a closet full of chemicals. That sounds painful, I replied.
And then there’s Captain America, my son continued, and at this point I glanced around for a notebook, a napkin, a piece of scrap paper on which to take any sort of notes as the words continued spilling out. He wasn’t big enough to join the military and he went to the Super-Soldier project and he drank something and the saboteur killed the scientist and Captain America killed the saboteur. I hadn’t been aware that “saboteur” was a part of my source’s vocabulary.
My son regaled me with origin stories — and different versions of origin stories — of Iron Man, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Wolverine, a girl version of Wolverine, and others, before he went on to tell me about the Trial of Jean Grey, and the time when the original X-Men went forward in time to the point after the phoenix blew up a sun and later died.
Whew. I missed about 95 percent of the details, leaving me feeling like quite the amateur reporter.
I suppose the best newspaper stories are ones in which you learn something. And boy did I learn a few things while conducting the interviews for today’s column. I learned about superheroes and villains and their origin stories and the need for more frequent OSHA inspections at the labs in which they work. But I also got a painful lesson in just how bad I would be as a real journalist. I suppose before my next attempt, I’d better invest in a good notebook or something.