I was shopping online for a birthday gift for my niece recently — she’s into Pokemon — when I wished that I’d been smart enough to invent that game. I scrolled through a long list of Pokemon card sets, each with names that made no sense to me.
I rattled off the names to my sister, who told me what her daughter had and what she didn’t have. “But any set is OK,” she said. “Each package has a different assortment of cards inside.”
Ah, the brilliance of the Pokemon people. Consumers can buy pack after pack, hoping for a good card or two inside.
I briefly flashed back to 1986, when I’d plunk my money down on the counter at the baseball card shop and then eagerly tear into a pack or two of Topps.
If only I’d created a game like Pokemon, I mused, with cards featuring interesting and exotic creatures, and people would buy so many packs of these cards that I’d be a millionaire.
I made my online purchase and closed my laptop. I tossed my son’s backpack — carelessly left out on the floor — into the closet. And out dropped a giant bar of gold.
It wasn’t actually a bar of gold, but it looked like it to me.
It was actually a little plastic baggie containing a stack of homemade playing cards, each with an interesting and unique creature on one side and two words on the other: “Chicken Battles!”
That’s right: apparently influenced by Pokemon (and perhaps a desire to turn his father into a millionaire) my son had come up with his very own card game. My smile grew wider as I flipped through the cards, impressed by his creativity.
There were so many chickens. Ninja chicken. Warrior chicken. Ghost chicken. Teacher chicken. Student chicken. Farting chicken (we’d be having a conversation about that one).
Zombie chicken. Scientist chicken. Artist chicken. Robo chicken. Lumberjack chicken. Skunky chicken (perhaps that one is best paired with Farting chicken).
Each chicken, of course, had scores indicating Life, Armor, and Damage. Spikey chicken inflicts 2,000 damage, but Marshmallow chicken only counts for 300. When you combine Boy chicken with Girl chicken, their damage is an impressive 3,000!
When I told my son that I’d discovered his “Chicken Battles!” game, I made sure to confirm that he’d been making the cards during free time at school, rather than during a math or science or reading lesson, when he was expected to pay attention.
He gets good grades and completes his homework diligently, so I wasn’t too worried. If anything, I was impressed. It’s one thing to doodle in the margins of your worksheet when you’ve finished it, but it’s another to invent your own game — one that could have the potential to become a worldwide phenomenon.
After complimenting my son, I did remind him to continue to pay attention in class when school resumes at the end of the summer.
Because if by some chance our family doesn’t become ridiculously wealthy from people buying pack after pack of chicken cards, those math, science, and reading lessons may just come in handy.
Until then, I’m going to search the deck again for the Fire Chicken, because I think I’m about to be under attack from the Dino Chicken.