It can be tough sometimes to keep up with the kids’ interests, especially when it comes to movies and television shows, video games and social media messaging.
As they finished third grade and second grade last spring, my son and daughter were playing Minecraft and watching “How to Train Your Dragon” as much as they could in their free time.
Then it was on to summer day camp (with a different mix of kids) and suddenly every conversation seemed to be about “Messenger Kids” and “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”
Now that fourth grade and third grade have started, I can only guess as to what new show or game they’ll hear a classmate or friend talking about.
When our kids ask to watch a certain movie or show, listen to some song they heard at camp, or play a new video game, sometimes we have to tell them to hold on for a bit.
First, the grown-ups need to do a little research and make ourselves familiar with what they’re getting into.
A movie about the teenage offspring of famous Disney villains? Sounds great.
A YouTube video showing how someone re-created “Squid Game” in Minecraft? That’s a little too dark.
Mid-summer this year, my daughter and I had a big disagreement over some movie about zombies. You are way too young for zombie movies, I told her.
She eventually convinced me to watch the trailer. These zombies, to my surprise, were singing and dancing and attending high school with their friends; she got to watch the movie.
It’s natural, I imagine, for kids in this age group to go through a series of passionate but temporary obsessions with various games, shows, or characters.
After all, I remember having hours-long conversations with my young peers about “He-Man” episodes and strategies for beating the Super Mario Bros. game and which Transformers were the coolest.
So when our kids come home talking about some wicked awesome game or show that they want to see, I wait until everyone is in bed and I view it for myself. Most recently, the request was to play Roblox, and this has nearly ruined me.
Roblox, apparently, is not a game, but rather a platform where people can build, share, and play their own games. What do you want to do, I asked my dear children. Are you video game designers now?
No, they said, they wanted to play Roblox; all their friends were playing it!
But which game, I wanted to know. There are hundreds!
Exactly, they said!
I wasn’t so sure about this.
One evening, I selected a random Roblox game and started playing. It wasn’t bad; in fact, it was kind of interesting.
I had to build my own amusement park, adding everything from rides to pizza stands, restrooms to trash cans.
The kids were elated the next morning when I gave them the green light. They were impressed when I showed them the little amusement park I’d built.
A few weeks later, they were even more impressed when I showed them my completed amusement park, which had earned a full five stars.
I do not care to share how many hours of sleep I lost by playing this game. I can only hope that the next thing the kids fall in love with isn’t quite as addictive to me.