Merely a week had passed since schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and already I chuckled at my wife’s impulse buy that arrived at our doorstep, packed in a box alongside some cleaning supplies and coloring books. I shouldn’t have laughed. It looked so simple and unassuming, sitting there on the counter, and yet it would soon prove to hold so many possibilities. It was a bag of balloons.
The kids, attracted by the bright colors, grabbed at the bag and told me which balloons they wanted me to inflate first. A blue one and two red ones — no, green, bellowed my son. Pink and yellow and more pink, ordered my daughter. I opened the bag, plucked out a balloon, and started to stretch it.
Surely, I thought, these balloons would create a nice diversion for an afternoon. We’d enjoy a party-like atmosphere for a few hours, and then the kids would go back to arguing about who knocked over whose Lego building. By the morning, I figured, the balloons would be an afterthought.
I started inflating the first one and then stopped, a smile spreading across my face. Watch this, I said. I stretched the opening tight and let a tiny bit of air escape, making a terrific screeching noise. The kids loved it. So did I. Let me try, they begged.
For the next few minutes I partially inflated a pair of balloons, then passed them off so my kids could make screeching noises. I reinflated them again and again, then grabbed the counter and stood with my head between my knees to keep from passing out. I accidentally let one half-inflated balloon fly; it zipped around the kitchen and landed on the ground. Hilarity ensued as the kids tried this new game.
Finally we got around to actually inflating several balloons, and then the sky was the limit. We played keep-it-up; we played monkey-in-the-middle. We rubbed the balloons on my daughter’s hair and stuck them to the walls and the ceiling.
We started laughing as we smacked the balloons around, trying our best to hit each other with them. I couldn’t help but grin; in what other sport except “balloon battle” could I wind up and use all my strength to swat a balloon toward my laughing children? My balloon hit my son right in the mouth and he laughed. My next shot careened off my daughter’s head and she threw up her hands and roared with delight.
Not only were the kids getting some valuable exercise, but I was also letting off some pent-up steam. Take this, I said, swatting a balloon toward my daughter’s outstretched hands. Watch out, I yelled as I sent a balloon ricocheting off my son’s shoulder. Then they ganged up on me and hit me in the face, the chest, and of course the rear end with several deadly balloon volleys.
When that bag of balloons first arrived, I had assumed the fun would be short-lived. How wrong I was. We’ve had balloons of various sizes and colors bouncing through our living room ever since March, and most afternoons we take some time to tip them into the air, bounce them to a partner, and smack them toward our opponents. What a fun way to handle a pandemic.
