To understand my current state of anxiety, you have to know that I am a creature of habit. I don’t like change. I am most comfortable following my routines. Throw anything unique, novel or unusual in my path, and my first instinct is to ignore it or avoid it or think about how to regain my equilibrium.
I prefer to wake at the same time every morning. I often eat the same breakfast for days or weeks on end, and I pack the same lunch to take to my job (the same job for 13 years and running, because why change something that’s working out, OK).
New clothes are uncomfortable; new shoes don’t feel like my old ones. New situations are confusing, exhausting, and potentially upsetting.
It is with this robust dislike of change that I called my cable provider recently. I wasn’t sure whether I’d like the results, but I’d finally decided it was time to make a change.
For years my wife and I had talked about the idea of canceling cable. Wouldn’t it be great, we asked ourselves, to have one less bill. We’d signed up for one of those streaming channels, and then another, and then another. Did we really need cable after all?
I’d read articles and blog posts about people who’d taken the plunge and “cut the cord.”
Whenever I encountered someone who’d done it, I regarded them with a vague sense of awe. I knew these people existed in the world, but I wasn’t sure whether I was ready to become one of them.
Getting rid of cable meant living a different kind of life; it made sense from a rational point of view but the (big) part of me that hates change fought against the idea.
What pushed me over the edge was a short-lived technical issue that deprived us of cable for a few days. It was easily fixed, but almost like a trial run, it showed me that I could indeed live a life without cable.
Gripping the phone in my hand, I took a deep breath and prepared for my conversation with the customer service representative. I’m quitting, I’d say. No, you can’t, she’d reply in hysterics. I’d have to remain strong as she’d try to entice me with a better deal. Her actual response was calm and polite. Just like that, we had no more cable.
In the days since that pivotal phone call, I have to admit that I’ve experienced a strong sense of disillusionment. Things haven’t turned out quite as I’d imagined.
It’s not that I miss the cable. I barely used it, and when I did it was mostly just to have something on for background noise. My screen-watching habits are more than fulfilled by the array of available streaming options.
My disappointment comes instead from the fact that, after putting so much thought and worry into making this major adjustment to my life, it’s not that much of a big deal.
For someone who dislikes change so intensely, this was supposed to kind of turn my life upside down. Where’s the big change that I’m bravely enduring, and where’s the sense of accomplishment? The loss of cable seems less like a shockwave and more like a harmless blip. Why had I waited so long?
In the end, I suppose I’m a bit disappointed by the lack of drama surrounding the end of cable. Maybe I’ll have to eat something different for lunch tomorrow.