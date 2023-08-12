I received the reminder in my email inbox — time again to schedule an appointment. Our black lab Lucy was due for her annual check-up. She’d also be receiving three vaccinations — two injected by needle and one sprayed up her nose.
On the appointed afternoon, I prepared for our outing. From the trunk of my car I retrieved the old sheet that I always used for this purpose. I shook the sheet out, then spread it over my back seat. I’d long ago learned the hard way that even on the briefest of car trips, this dog could shed a prodigious amount of fur — and even more if she were feeling nervous.
Inside the house, Lucy knew something was up. She followed me slowly around the kitchen as I gathered my wallet, my keys, and her leash. She sat near the door before I even got there; she seemed unsure about what was going on but she knew she didn’t want to be left behind.
In the garage, I coaxed her into the car. In her younger days, she’d take a flying leap into the back seat. At 12 years old now, Lucy carefully climbed in, likely counting her blessings that it was a sedan rather than a giant SUV.
I pulled out of our neighborhood, careful to take the turn slowly to avoid unnecessarily jostling the geriatric canine in the back seat. I peeked at her in my rearview; I wondered what she was thinking as she gazed out the window. I noticed the fur around her snout that had turned from black to white over the years, advertising her advancing age.
As we pulled into the parking lot, I reviewed my mental checklist of anticipated questions. Lucy was eating fine these days, though she sometimes skipped a meal, and was getting a bit skinnier. She enjoyed daily walks around the neighborhood, regularly making her deposits without issue. She loved running free in the woods when we went hiking, though it sometimes left her sore the next day.
I wondered, had Lucy been able to talk, what might she ask the vet. Would she inquire about blood pressure, or cholesterol levels, or whether she was getting enough exercise? I just hoped Lucy would get a clean bill of health; I worried that the vet would discover heart disease or arthritis or some other old dog ailment. I wondered if Lucy was concerned about diabetes or worsening kidney function. I led Lucy into the waiting room, hoping that my anxious aura wouldn’t influence her demeanor.
I needn’t have worried. As soon as we entered the lobby, Lucy made it clear that she was glad to be there. She excitedly sniffed every square inch of the place, her tail wagging. When the exam room door opened, she bounded right in, pulling me behind her.
Lucy did great throughout the exam, and tolerated the vaccinations without complaint.
“Does her tail ever stop wagging?” asked the vet, giving Lucy yet another treat when Lucy plunked her rear down on the floor. Lucy knew the score; she went from the vet, to the vet tech, to me, and to the vet again, sitting in front of each of us in turn and looking us in the eye, silently demanding a treat. She got more than a few. Smart dog.
If Lucy’s energy level and enthusiasm were any indication, it was no surprise that she got high marks on her annual exam.