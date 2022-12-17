We were on a conference call — a routine, boring, mundane conference call — and for a few moments, my colleague forgot what she wanted to say.
After several seconds of awkward silence, she remembered, and all was well. “Sorry,” she apologized to us all, “It slipped my mind. Just having a senior moment.”
It’s a common enough term, and yet I hadn’t heard it in months or even years. Since I frequently visit older adults in my job as a hospice social worker, I’ve developed a certain sensitivity to displays of ageism, both big and small. For the first time, that well-worn phrase didn’t sit right with me.
What, after all, is a “senior moment?” It’s a brief occurrence in time in which our brain somehow fails us; it’s a breakdown in memory or speech or orientation, our neurons misfiring or sleeping on the job. In calling it a “moment,” though, I wonder if we’re subconsciously reassuring ourselves that we’re not in the same realm as those feeble, broken-down older adults. We only dipped a toe in that water, and for the slightest duration — just a moment, after all — but now we’re OK!
Lest I be accused of taking myself too seriously, I understand that the point of the phrase is to lighten the mood, to chuckle at one’s own imperfections.
On the other hand, the joke irks me just a bit, the way I’m mildly irritated when school children dress up as old people for the 100th day of school and elicit chuckles from parents, teachers, and other kids with their bushy eyebrows, oversized glasses, and makeshift walkers and canes.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the connotation were shifted from a tone of gentle mockery to one of respect and appreciation?
Why should a “senior moment” indicate impairment or deficiency, rather than love or beauty?
It’s time, I think, to reinvent the senior moment. Whenever I hear the phrase now, I want to be reminded of the sunny day I watched my paternal grandfather shuck freshly caught clams in the garage, or the exciting/scary time my maternal grandfather let me sit with him and steer his tractor when I could barely get my arms around the wheel. I’d like to recall holidays with my grandparents and their attendance at my high school band and college orchestra concerts.
My senior moment from several summers ago would be sitting with a patient in rocking chairs on the patio at his assisted living, silently and contentedly watching the traffic on the street whiz by. And then, still silently rocking as my patient enthusiastically argued about politics with the senior in another nearby rocking chair. And yes, there was the senior moment a couple weeks ago when I visited a patient just after she passed, and I got to witness the sadness and beauty of her family hugging and comforting one another around the bed.
It’s time we changed the meaning of this phase. I suppose my new and improved definition of a senior moment would be one that reminds you to appreciate the loving people in your life, the pleasures and comforts we have, and the experiences that we get to go through — even the boring, mundane conference calls at work.