Is it really August already? It feels like just last week the children were celebrating the end of the school year, looking forward to their summer break. Their yells of excitement turned, all too quickly, to whines — my son because he wants another Lego set, and my daughter because she wishes we had a pool.
My son, whose shelves are full of Lego bricks, whose floor is a minefield of stray Lego wheels and minifigures, talks about the various new sets he wishes he could buy. My son, whose obsession with Lego sometimes makes me consider sending a plea for help to the Lego company (stop making more sets, please!) acts as though he doesn’t have anything with which to occupy his time. “I’m bored,” he has the gall to announce.
My daughter, who must be part mermaid, makes clear her desire to have a pool in our backyard.
My daughter, who swims at her friend’s pool all the time, who delights in going with me to the YMCA on weekends to swim in the pool, and who takes long baths, perhaps hoping she’ll sprout a tail fin, announces daily that we need a pool.
Her pouting only increases when I reply that we have a perfectly good pool already. “Not that kiddie pool,” she whines. “I want a real pool.”
Yes, the sounds of summer — the chirping birds and the buzzing lawn mowers and the whining children — have been going on for weeks already. It’s August now, which means later this very month, the fall soccer season will get underway.
A letter will arrive from the school for each kid, announcing which teacher they’ll get. School supplies and new sneakers and back-to-school clothes will be purchased. How have we reached this point already?
I have to get used to the idea of my son being a fifth grader and my daughter being a fourth grader already. Do they need cell phones now, to call us for rides from after-school activities? Will they need their own Instagram accounts and credit cards? Will they be asking to borrow the car keys soon? Do I need to start checking their backpacks for contraband?
Another few years, they’ll be in high school. Then someday not too far in the future they’ll be moving out, my son destined to be valedictorian of his class at Lego University, my daughter to take a gap year working at a unicorn sanctuary before starting her studies, where she’ll double-major in “soccer star” and “President of the United States.”
I don’t think I’m ready for all of that quite yet.
This summer seems to have passed by way too quickly for my comfort.
On the other hand, these summer days seem longer — irritatingly so — each time my son complains that he doesn’t have a certain Lego set, and each time my daughter wishes aloud for a pool in the back yard. You’re so fortunate to have all the Legos you already have, I say for the millionth time.
You’re lucky you get to swim as much as you do, I repeat over and over.
I would suspect that my children are trying to torture their dear parents, but I see now what they’re really doing.
Their complaints make the days seem longer, thereby giving me the gift of a longer summer.
How thoughtful of them. Thank you, dear children.