Every few weeks my wife shows me an odd handful of items she’s covertly retrieved from our kids’ bedroom floors and closets.
It always has to be done in secret, because if they knew about it, our son and daughter would vehemently protest. These types of treasures, however, keep accumulating and must be periodically culled.
There’s my son’s old homework paper, on which he doodled several spaceships doing battle in the margins. There’s my daughter’s old homework paper, on the back of which she sketched and colored a pet unicorn named Uni that’s too adorable for words. My wife typically finds two or three old glow necklaces which long ago lost their glow. There are forgotten-about Happy Meal toys from last year’s road trips; strips of paper that once served as book marks and now spend their time gathering dust in the back of the closet; a bouncy ball that once came close to knocking over a cup of water on the dining room table; and two of those sticky chameleon toys that no longer stick very well.
It surprises me sometimes that these treasures-turned-to-trash keep appearing. On the other hand, it’s no wonder that our kids — whether due to inborn instinct or having learned from observing their parents — tend to be savers.
My son recently told me about the homework passes his teacher had handed out after winter break. Most of his classmates, he said, used them for the new year’s first homework assignment. But he and a few other students had saved theirs. That first assignment was pretty easy, he said. There would be tougher ones later in the year; he’d save it for then.
That makes perfect sense, I thought. I flashed back to my elementary school days — third or fourth grade, I think. We got a homework pass each time we did well on a spelling test. I accumulated a handful over the course of the year. Actually, a nice tidy stack of them, sitting inside my desk. I never used them, always saving them for a tougher assignment. When the year ended I asked my teacher if I could hand them off to my younger sister. No, she said. I had so many, she joked, that I could use my now-useless passes to wallpaper my room if I wanted to.
There are advantages to being a saver, but clearly there are pitfalls as well. I remember feeling an odd mix of pride, holding all those homework passes I’d earned, and foolishness. Think of all the time I could have spent playing with my Transformers instead of doing homework.
Only time will tell if my son will fall into the same trap. He probably derives some sense of satisfaction, like I did, in knowing that he is saving a homework pass for the future. Hopefully he’ll use it wisely, cashing it in when there’s a tough assignment or on a day he feels like daydreaming instead of doing homework. Or, perhaps his instincts to save will result in him holding, at the end of the year, a useless homework pass in his hand.
Several months later, perhaps my wife will find it — along with a broken Hot Wheels car, a tattered Lego magazine, and yet another doodle of spaceships doing battle — in the back of his closet, gathering dust. Time will tell.