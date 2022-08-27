When you’re 8 and you’re lying in bed wide awake because you can’t get to sleep, timing is everything.
Creep downstairs too early and your parents might send you right back up, scolding you that you just went to bed and you need to stay there. Venture down too late, and your parents might admonish you for being up so long after your bedtime — and on a school night! You need to get to bed and get some sleep!
Television plays an important factor as well. If the grown-ups are watching a show or movie that’s too violent, too romantic, or too scary for young eyes and ears, your chances of being rapidly returned to bed are very high.
Finding that sweet spot — just the right timing, with just the right background entertainment — can be pretty tough. It takes a combination of patience, cunning, and some good luck.
I told my 8-year-old daughter recently that when I was a child and I wanted to come downstairs because I couldn’t sleep, I’d listen for the microwave. After my sisters and I were off to bed, my parents sometimes would pop a bag of microwave popcorn and relax in front of the television. If I crept downstairs before the popcorn was done popping, they’d send me back up empty-handed. If I came down too late and the popcorn was gone, I was out of luck.
But if I listened for the microwave beep telling me that the popcorn was ready — and if I was patient enough to wait a few minutes for my parents to consume some, but not all, of the popcorn — occasionally I lucked out. In that scenario, I think they felt bad eating it in front of me without giving me a little. On those special occasions when the timing was right and the program on television wasn’t too inappropriate for young viewers, I got to sit on the couch for several minutes and devour a few handfuls of popcorn.
And that popcorn definitely helped me get to sleep.
I recalled those lucky evenings recently when my dear daughter came downstairs. It was well after bedtime, but not too late; she came down and plopped between my wife and me on the couch. As she recited the reasons why she couldn’t sleep — too hot, too awake, too excited, too nervous, too cold, too lonely, too squished from all the stuffed animals in her bed — her eyes wandered over to the television, taking in scenes of space ships and light sabers, Ewoks and Stormtroopers. Sure, there was violence in “Return of the Jedi,” but my daughter had seen it many times before.
I urged her back upstairs, but she played her cards just right.
“I love this part,” she said as Luke Skywalker dragged his dying father through the Death Star. “Can I just watch and see him take the helmet off?”
Who could deny this adorable girl the chance to again see the dramatic unmasking of Darth Vader? After all of the ominous heavy breathing and force-choking and light saber battling that this scary guy does, here’s this tender moment of pale, dying vulnerability.
She might not have gotten any popcorn that night, but I’ll have to admit that my daughter waited for just the right time to come downstairs.
The force is strong with this one.