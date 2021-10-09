The weeks are flying by, the leaves are falling, the weather is getting colder — all clues that it’s about time to start thinking about writing a letter to Santa Claus!
On our way to school the other day, my kids talked excitedly about the coming Christmas holiday. What would they see under the tree on Christmas morning? Their eyes widened, their voices leaped and their pulses quickened as they traded ideas about what Santa was likely to bring down the chimney this year. Lego sets, perhaps, and Barbie dolls. A new bike, a doll house, video games.
Once the ball got rolling, it was hard to stop. My son wondered aloud whether every single Lego set in existence could fit inside our house. They would not, I assured him. Meanwhile, my daughter dreamed of a toy horse to add to the stable in her room — then decided she needed a new bigger stable to house all of her horses, and perhaps a real horse that would live in our back yard. My son chimed in; if his sister was getting a pet like that, then he deserved one too, like a crocodile or a ring-tailed lemur or a boa constrictor.
You would have to feed mice to the boa constrictor, I said to my son. That seemed to dampen his enthusiasm, though just for a few moments. I’ll get a hippo that we can keep in the back yard next to the horse, he replied. I wasn’t sure what we’d have to feed a pet hippo. Maybe a whole lot of mice.
Contending with every Lego set in the world started to feel more appealing in comparison.
As my children carried on their excited conversation, I began thinking that maybe I needed to write my own letter to the big guy. I started composing it in my mind.
”Dear Santa,” it said, “my wife and I have been good parents the whole entire year. We might have disobeyed a little sometimes and forgotten to do our homework here and there, but we’ve really been trying our best to be good. And because we’ve been so good, we’d like to ask you to ignore our children’s letters to you. They might request Lego sets and Barbie dolls and that’s OK, but you have to promise that you won’t bestow any pets upon this household.
They’ve been good this year too, and we’re sure they’ll point that out in their letters. But don’t take the bait. If we come downstairs on Christmas morning to find a boa constrictor underneath the tree, we will have to leave the house forever. If we spot any animals in our back yard (besides our dear dog Lucy looking for a good spot in the grass upon which to dump her morning deposit), we’ll have to call animal control. We really don’t want to have to abandon our house or make a frantic call to animal control on Christmas morning.”
Please Santa, I’ll say in my letter, all we want for Christmas this year is peace on Earth — which most importantly starts within our own residence.
Peace means no snakes, no horses, no hippos. And while you’re at it, maybe let’s not deliver anything that requires batteries or makes irritating noises. Thanks, Santa!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.