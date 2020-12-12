My household was recently transformed; it went through a Great Reorganization.
We didn’t rearrange any furniture or declutter the basement or install shelves in the kids’ rooms. We didn’t gain more square footage by bumping out the living room, we didn’t repurpose the garage into a man cave (though that might be a good idea for the future), and we didn’t paint the exterior rainbow as my daughter has pleaded for so many years.
But after months — nay, years — of debate between my wife and me about how to tame the one wild, uncontrollable aspect of our household, we finally agreed upon a solution.
Actually, we didn’t agree. My wife just set to work making the adjustments she saw fit to make, and I followed suit. Fortunately, the changes seem to be for the better.
At the risk of repeating past laments, let me complain once more that there are too many Legos in this house. Yes, I understand it’s a trivial problem, a problem that comes of privilege, a problem that’s not really a problem. But in this stressful, sad year, it’s a welcome respite from life’s actual concerns to focus my attention on those little plastic pieces that make me howl whenever I accidentally step on them. Half-destroyed Lego space shuttles litter the living room floor; Lego dinosaurs often roam the stairs; and dinner can’t be served until the mess from a Lego car demolition derby on the kitchen table is finally cleaned up.
My wife had, for a long time, advocated sorting the Legos by color. There could be a red bin, a blue bin, a yellow bin, and so on, she said. I resisted the idea, thinking there was no way the proper Legos would stay in their proper bins. The kids would just end up with more bins of random Legos, I thought.
But as I sat down to help my wife sort those Legos — brown here, green here, white over there — I began feeling oddly satisfied. The end result was still a collection of bins and containers of Legos, but they looked so pleasing to the eye, all coordinated by color. We took apart the many half-constructed, barely-recognizable trucks, monsters, and princess castles that had hung around for so long. Pink in the pink bin, orange in the orange bin, gray in the gray bin.
By some miracle, when the kids played with Legos that evening, they returned unused or unwanted Legos into the proper bins. Toss a half-made car into a bin with other random bricks, and it seems like a jumble. But separate the Legos into their assorted colors, and it’s like you’ve put something away nicely, in its proper place.
I realize that the honeymoon period of perfect Lego organization may be brief. I may be arguing with my wife again someday about what to do with these Legos that seem to be multiplying, whether to simply bag up the entire collection in the dead of night and take it all to a landfill.
But I hope we won’t have to resort to that plan anytime soon. At least for now, I’m enjoying the serenity that comes with knowing that all those little plastic bricks are sitting in the right places.
