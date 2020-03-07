I have the impression in my mind — maybe based on fact, maybe just imagined — that eating dinner together as a family is touted by researchers and parenting experts and sports betting bloggers as one of the keys to raising children who are polite, happy, successful, generous, friendly and eventual game-show winners.
I see it as a small, but significant, success — a triumph, even — that my wife, children and I dine together on a regular basis. Thus far in our children’s lives, we have not gotten to that point I hear so much about in which the demands of homework, after-school activities, sports practices and social lives all combine to force dinner to become a quick meal wolfed down in the back of the car on the way to or from one or more activities. We’ll get there someday, I’m sure, but for now most of our evening meals are relatively sane, eaten together in polite forkfuls and spoonfuls around the dining room table in the comfort of our own home.
My wife and I have been doing a decent job (I think) teaching the kids proper table manners. We ban elbows from the table, we outlaw chewing with our mouths open, and we ask politely when it comes time to pass the peas please. I do hope and imagine that the kids are absorbing skills for holding a conversation, asking questions of another person and listening sincerely to the answer. Electronic devices are not allowed at the table, so we all must respond to each other verbally without depending upon memes or emojis.
Stuffed animals are also not allowed at the table so that Winnie the Pooh doesn’t go to bed with ketchup on his chin and Bear Bear doesn’t end up stained and sticky from trying to sneak some meatloaf off of someone’s plate.
The one area in which we regularly bend the rules, however, is clothing. No, we don’t require formal wear for dinnertime. Sometimes for the kids, clothes are optional.
We didn’t mean for it to happen this way. But I remember fondly that when the kids were in diapers, they preferred to run around the house wearing only a diaper — especially in the warmer weather. Fewer clothes meant fewer loads of laundry, so we would just smile and go with it.
Now that they’re in first grade and kindergarten, our dear children dutifully wear appropriate clothing on a regular basis. But come dinnertime, there are certain nights when the clothes seem to find a way to come off.
My daughter tries loading her taco and a couple pieces of avocado end up on her lap. Off come her pants. My son sneezes, and before I can ply him with tissues, he wipes the result of the sneeze on his sleeve. Off comes his shirt. Did they do that on purpose? Oh well, I figure; they’ll be getting showers after dinner and changing into their pajamas soon anyway.
A mere five minutes into dinnertime, and the kids’ pants and shirts somehow disappear. I don’t think I’ve read any studies or articles or blog posts about the effects of children eating dinner in their underwear, but I do hope that the positive impact of eating dinner as a family will still hold true.
Now pass those peas, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.