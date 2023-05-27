I stood in the yard, arms crossed, as four shrieking girls went running to and fro, laughing as their shoes kicked up wet dirt with every step. This is probably not how things were supposed to go, I said to myself.
For months, part of the back yard had been nothing but a patch of barren soil. I couldn’t wait to plant some grass there, and finally when spring arrived I jumped into action. I carefully selected my grass seed, I prepared the soil and distributed the seed, and watered the entire area.
The watering, to be honest, took longer than expected. To make matters worse, the instructions on the seed bag demanded that I water twice a day for at least three weeks. Three weeks!
As if sensing my lack of resolve, the directions proceeded to suggest that automatic timers can be used to “ensure no essential waterings are missed.” How presumptuous.
The seed bag was betting I’d be too lazy to hold up my end of the bargain. The areas in my yard to be watered were far-flung and shaped irregularly, so not very conducive for sprinklers or drip hoses. I’d hand-water using a hose, and I’d be sure not to miss any waterings, if only to spite that pompous seed bag.
Sunrise and sunset, I stood in my yard with hose in hand, directing a fine mist over the dirt.
The screaming girls were my daughter and her friends, playing some variation of tag less than 24 hours after I’d done my sowing. I tried to divert them to other areas of the yard; I’m pretty sure the seed bag hadn’t recommended having four pairs of third-graders’ feet jumping and racing through the area.
Mornings before work, I watched the sun rise over my neighbor’s house as I spritzed the dirt.
In the evening, I sometimes waited too long and ended up watering in the dark, doing my best to see by the exterior floodlights. Minute after minute, I stood there holding the hose, watching the dirt get wet and wondering whether anything would grow. Had I let the soil dry out? Or was I watering some places too much? Did I pick the right grass seed? Would anything grow after having been trampled on?
From the back yard at night, I watched my family as they moved about inside the house. It reminded me of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” — except instead of detecting a murder in progress, I merely saw my wife and children go about their evening routines. Based on the water pressure and which lights went on, I could tell whenever someone flushed a toilet or started a load in the washer.
After eight days of this, I finally noticed the faint green of new grass. I felt like a prospector who’d spotted flecks of gold in his pan.
By then I’d gotten used to the serenity of standing in the yard, waving to early-rising neighbors in the morning and listening to Celtics playoff games on my phone in the evening.
Maybe it wasn’t so bad, spending time by myself in the yard, twice a day. If the new grass doesn’t grow well and I have to do some more planting and watering, I might not even mind it. Plus I’ll be so glad to prove to that darned seed bag that it’s not better than me.