I try to set a good example for my kids. I’m aware that they’re always watching, observing how my wife and I conduct ourselves. I do my best to model the habits I expect from them, trying to teach them good manners. I’m always on my best behavior. Except on those exceedingly rare occasions when I’m not.
“Daddy! Daddy!” come the yells from upstairs. Then some mumbled words; I can’t hear them well enough to understand.
I turn the water off, dry my hands, and head to the bottom of the stairs. “What’s wrong?” I yell up, annoyed to be interrupted from my task of loading the dishwasher after dinner.
“Nothing,” my son replies from his room. “I just wanted to know where you were!”
“Don’t yell, next time come down to talk to me!” I holler up the stairs.
Later, I catch my son, in typical eight-year-old boy fashion, picking his nose.
“Don’t pick your nose,” I advise him, as I grab a tissue and use it to dig a snot out of my own right nostril.
At the dinner table, my daughter tries to tell me a joke despite her mouth being stuffed with a piece of crescent roll. “Don’t talk with your mouth full,” I say. “Wait until you’re done chewing,” I tell her as I chew on my dinner. Where do these kids learn these impolite behaviors?
In the morning, I’m trying to get the kids out the door to school. I grab their lunches, they grab their backpacks, I’m in a rush to avoid being late. “Come on, let’s go,” I urge.
They always seem to be moving in slow motion, asking for one more minute, getting distracted when we should be leaving. “No dilly-dallying, no daydreaming, let’s get it in gear,” I say.
Finally, they head out to the garage. My phone buzzes; I stop to look at it.
“What are you waiting for, Daddy?” they ask.
“Just have to reply to this text,” I tell them. “Gimme a minute.”
Where do these kids get it, I wonder. Stop running through the kitchen, I say, running to catch up to them. Don’t be silly while eating dinner, I say after making funny faces at them. Ask for things at the dinner table, don’t reach for them, I tell my daughter as I reach past her for the ketchup. Only take as much as you need, I say to my son as I drench my French fries in too much ketchup.
Don’t hold the fridge door open too long, I say as I gaze into the fridge for too long. Don’t stomp through the living room, I implore, while stomping into the living room. Don’t get crumbs on the floor, as I brush crumbs from my shirt to the floor. And please, stop yelling down the stairs, I yell up the stairs. Kids these days, sheesh.
It’s a tough job, always setting such a good example for my children. I make sure to provide positive feedback to outweigh all of my complaints. I tell them I love them and compliment them when their manners are good. Because despite the criticisms, I do keep in mind how lucky I am, how good my kids are. They must get it from me.
