The midterm election season is upon us, and like many Americans, I am troubled by the direction in which the Republican Party is headed.
In years past, I could understand the appeal of one of the tenets of conservatism: limited government. Freedom from onerous regulation, freedom to live one’s life as one chooses.
I might not have agreed with the “limited government” viewpoint (I believe that in a nation so prosperous, our government can, and should, play a significant role in ensuring universal access to quality health care; providing a strong safety net for the poor and aged; boosting equity in access to education, housing, and employment; protecting consumers from unethical or illegal business practices; and maintaining roads and bridges, among other things) but at least I could understand the arguments on both sides.
But now certain conservatives across the country are promoting more — rather than less — government intervention in our lives.
They’re banning books that make them uncomfortable and making it harder to vote.
They want to regulate who’s allowed to marry who, and tell women what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.
Republicans want to invite government into our bedrooms and our doctor’s offices, in moves that seem to promote less freedom rather than more.
As long as they stand for abortion bans and voter restrictions, LGBT restrictions and book bans, the Republican Party can no longer market itself as the party of freedom.
Perhaps even more upsetting is that there are a shocking number of Republicans of both local and national stature spreading lies about our democracy.
Despite having zero evidence of widespread voter fraud, they repeatedly claim that a free and fair election that came to an end years ago was somehow fraudulent and stolen.
Conservatives and liberals and moderates and undecideds have a long and lively history of disagreeing about policy while still honoring the democratic process.
Candidates of both major parties have fought aggressively for victory, but when the votes had been counted, they agreed to adhere to the outcome.
What we’re seeing today is different. This isn’t just some disagreement about economic theories or the role of government in our lives. This is an attempt to undermine faith in our democracy in order to get elected.
In too many races this year, Republicans are trying to cast doubt on the outcome of a past election, casting aside truth and the foundations of our democracy in order to grab power.
This sort of behavior deserves no prominent place in American politics. Yet the Republican Party seems to tolerate, if not embrace, it.
How do we fight against flat-out lies about our electoral process, lies whose purpose is for grabbing and retaining power even at the expense of our democracy?
First, we call out these semi-fascist behaviors for what they are.
Then, we go vote.
America has survived through times of prosperity and times of want; times of peace and times of war.
The survival and continuation of our democracy is not guaranteed.
It depends not upon the success of one particular political party, but rather upon electing politicians who will honor the sacredness of our elections.
Speak up; call out lies against our democracy for what they are; and be sure to vote.