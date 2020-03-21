Years ago, when our kids had outgrown their infant car seats and we were shopping for convertible car seats, I chuckled at the sight of the cup holders on each and every seat I saw. It’s not as if the kids would be sipping a latte and reading the newspaper on their way to daycare.
Don’t scoff, my wife said. Those cup holders were important.
Indeed, whenever we traveled anywhere as a family, whether to go see a movie or to drive all day to visit far-off relatives, my wife made good use of those cup holders. She’d fill a reusable water bottle for each kid, and she made sure there was extra water in the back of the car.
Nothing settles the whines of a cranky kid like a tasty snack, and nothing disappoints a kid more than discovering that there were no drinks available after plowing through a baggie of pretzels, goldfish or animal crackers. Having plenty of water was key to everyone’s happiness.
Admittedly, I was slow to learn my lesson. If I was in charge of taking the kids to swim lessons or the playground or to a classmate’s birthday party, I seldom had the foresight to bring along any drinks for my dear offspring. Inevitably, someone would start dying of thirst anywhere from 15 seconds to 15 minutes into the car ride. The only things I had in the back of my car were a broken Frisbee and some used tissues on the floor. No water. No peace.
In the face of repeated requests for drinks I did not possess, I would default to sarcasm. “Oh, you want a drink? Why didn’t you say so? I have lots of drinks, right here in my dashboard. Here’s some magical pretend juice; you can’t see it but it’s so delicious! Here, why don’t you give it a try?”
At least the sad half-whines, half-laughs I got from the kids were a welcome (though temporary) reprieve from the repeated whining about being thirsty.
After one too many torturous car rides during which my children barely escaped the horrors of dying a very thirsty and whiny death, I finally got into the habit of filling a water bottle for each of them before leaving the house. “Anyone without a drink isn’t allowed in the car,” I’d command as they raced to grab their water off the counter.
It might seem silly — it certainly did to me when we were car seat shopping — but the presence of a bottle of water or two goes such a long way toward making an outing more palatable. More tolerable. Less torturous. Having a drink for the car ride to and from the library will boost the kids’ moods and stamina enough that I can stop at the ATM on the way home. Possessing enough water to fend off extreme dehydration will allow our carload to make a side trip to the grocery store to get the peanut butter I’d forgotten. Without a drink to keep spirits high, those extra stops might not be feasible.
Thankfully whenever we’re in the car, we all have plenty of water — which gives us patience and a heightened sense of well-being. What? You’re hungry? Now if only I’d remembered to bring a snack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.