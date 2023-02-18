From The Desk of the Principal
Dated: February 2023
Weather: Cold
Dear Mr. & Mrs. Zuck,
It has unfortunately come to my attention that your 8-year-old daughter, an otherwise successful and stellar third-grader here at our esteemed elementary school, has repeatedly been a disappointment to me on both a personal and a professional level. While it may be true that she is a hard-working and conscientious student, and that she is a kind and helpful friend to her fellow classmates, she is also a complete and utter failure in one particular aspect of her school routine.
In all my years as an educator, role model, and passionate molder of young minds, I have never been so distraught, so distressed, so heartbroken as I am in this moment. I never imagined that I would have to send a letter as upsetting as this one. Lest I unduly burden you with continued superfluous prose, let me proceed to get to the point.
In this sometimes cold winter weather, with blasts of frigid northerly wind and occasional precipitation arriving from the heavens above, your daughter has insisted on arriving to school without a winter coat on. She does not do this due to a lack of a winter coat; she tells me there is a perfectly fine coat awaiting her use in the hall closet at home. No, she comes to school wearing a sweatshirt and carrying another light jacket upon her arm because, as she says, she “likes it better this way.”
Excuse my brutal honesty, but what nonsense! How such an intelligent young lady can eschew the use of a fine winter coat is beyond my comprehension. Also beyond my grasp is how delinquent her parents must be, in order to allow this terrible scenario to play out.
Don’t you parents see that the sweatshirt is inadequate against the chill? I pray and I hope that you come to your senses and insist that your daughter don a winter coat before boarding the school bus in the morning. Don’t you find it preposterous that she warms one arm with that jacket draped uselessly across it, while the rest of her body remains cold? In my state of worry, confusion, and dumbfoundedness, I can only conclude that her parents must be of the most uncaring type. Here is the real point of my letter: to say, “Shame on you! Shame, shame!”
Sincerely Yours,
The Principal
“This,” I tell my daughter as we walk to the bus stop on a cold Monday morning, “Is the kind of letter I don’t want to receive. And I’m afraid I’ll get exactly this letter if you keep wearing those sweatshirts instead of your winter coat to school.”
She stops and looks at me, having listened during our entire walk to me reciting this ridiculous hypothetical missive to her. The impatience of a teenager shows up on her 8-year-old face. Clearly she isn’t convinced.
I don’t admit it, but I’m all out of fight. I don’t have the energy to overcome her resistance and make her wear a winter coat. She’s old enough to suffer the consequences should her chosen outerwear feel inadequate for the weather at recess time. Come to think of it, maybe a letter like that from the principal might help my case. The next step might be stealing some letterhead and forging the principal’s signature.