It’s not a song that should make me cry. The melody isn’t melancholy, the beat is fast and gets my toe tapping, and the lyrics — the few that I understand — were apparently inspired by politics. Not your typical tear-jerker. But the past year has been anything but typical.
Whenever I hear the first few notes of “You’re Dreaming” by Wolf Parade and a lump starts to form in my throat, it’s a reminder of the emotional implications of living through this pandemic.
I think we’re all still trying to grasp the sweeping results of what the pandemic has done to us — not unlike, I imagine, the lifelong impact on my grandparents of living through the Great Depression.
Why this song? First, it brings me back to Feb. 23, 2020, the night that a couple friends and I saw Wolf Parade play the Paradise in Boston. It was a highlight among my final few public outings before the shutdown, unmarred by fear of infection, or uncertainty about asymptomatic spreaders, or the anxiety of mentally calculating the risk of sickness and death versus the benefits of partaking in a social event.
How easy it all seemed, in hindsight, as we squished against others in the crowd, jockeying for a better view, sharing the same air without considering the air exchange rate. Nostalgia for an innocence we may never get back is a powerful force.
But why this song? It was the video for this song that I played on my iPhone for my young kids and nephew and niece while on a visit to my grandmother’s house, just a few weeks before our world changed.
I’m not usually one to show YouTube to impressionable young children, but the video is so funny and eccentric: an animated man, running in place on his bed in time to the music.
Most of the video simply consists of this guy running in place, but a few times, another figure appears for a just a moment at the bedroom door — also running in place to the beat. Watch the video, I told my concert-going friends, and imagine there are four kids, from age 3 to 7, watching with you and screaming with delight every time that guy appears in the doorway.
Now whenever I hear that song, I’m transported back to the couch at my grandmother’s house, surrounded by these giggling kids watching the guy dancing on his bed.
This song makes me feel sad because it’s been over a year now that I’ve been to my grandmother’s house.
Like so many people, part of my sacrifice during the pandemic was forgoing seeing loved ones in person, especially those who live out of state. In a roundabout way, this song by Wolf Parade that was inspired by politics and features a video of a funny animated running man reminds me of my grandmother, and the visits I would have made over the past year had the pandemic never happened.
Things are getting better though, and my hope is that the lump of sadness in my throat will be replaced by other emotions at some point in the future as I visit my grandmother again, resume attending concerts, and show more silly music videos to my kids and nieces and nephews.
