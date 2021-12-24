It’s Christmas time, which makes me think of presents and snowball fights, Christmas carols and family get-togethers, stockings and sweaters and eggnog. And, of course, Obstacle Ping Pong.
One of my all-time favorite Christmas gifts from my youth was our ping pong table. My sisters and I spent many hours playing ping pong on that table in the basement. All through school, my friends and I played on that table. Sometimes the games were fun and congenial. Other times, in the heat of battle, things get rowdy. Ping pong balls got slammed into foreheads or crushed underfoot. Paddles got accidentally dropped or flung into walls, leaving scrapes or divots as a result. Only sometimes did my mother have to come downstairs to see what all the noise.
Over the years my friends and I mellowed, and when we were home from college on winter break, ping pong offered a relaxing pastime while catching up and swapping stories.
It was during our first winter break, I think, that inspiration struck and we forever altered the game, turning it into Obstacle Ping Pong.
It’s a simple yet brilliant game, one that demands both skill and luck to win. Before the game starts, each player gets to select one object from the basement and place it upon his own side of the table.
The rule is simple: the object becomes a part of the table. If I hit the ball over the net and it hits my opponent’s obstacle, he’d better find a way to hit the ball back or he loses the point. If my shot hits my opponent’s obstacle and rebounds back to my side, I’d better keep the volley alive if I hope to win.
A lot of strategy goes into selecting just the right obstacle. Something relatively small—like the leg off a Barbie doll — won’t get hit as often, but might send the ball flying in a way that’s tough to predict. A bigger obstacle — like a desk lamp with an old yellow lampshade — may get in the way of one’s own shots as well as those of the opponent.
Once the first game is complete, each player adds a second obstacle to the table.
Some players tend to be minimalists — adding a carefully-placed Crayon box, for instance — while others are bolder, plopping down a box fan right in front of the net.
Once we’ve played four or five rounds, we switch sides, keeping the obstacles in place. How’s that box fan and desk lamp looking now? With enough practice, we got pretty good at playing Obstacle Ping Pong, hitting shots that bounced in unexpected, crazy directions.
This Christmas, as we hear the jangling of sleigh bells, the prancing and pawing of reindeer, wrapping paper being torn apart and carolers caroling, I’ll also fondly recall the thump of the ping pong ball smacking into the wall after bouncing off a Pinewood Derby trophy — or, in my frustration, the thwack of an errand shot hitting my opponent on the nose. Merry Christmas!
