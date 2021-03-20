I was reading a bedtime story to my daughter the other day when she suddenly burst out, “That is SO fiction!”
I looked at her, a bit surprised. The book we were reading was fiction, she explained to me, because the animals were talking to each other. Everyone knows that animals can’t really talk, she said. Nor can they put on a bathing suit, pack sunglasses and a towel, and drive a car to the beach.
In school, both of my children have been learning about different kinds of books and what it means for something to be fiction versus non-fiction. Then they talk about why they know a story is fiction or not. Like, Abraham Lincoln was a real person and the story about him being president is true. The book about the meerkat family seems true because it is full of facts and pictures of actual meerkats who are running around in the dirt, and not trying on hats or taking the bus to a dead-end office job. Those stories, about Honest Abe and about the meerkats in the dirt, are non-fiction.
On the other hand, a whale cannot walk on land and talk to people, and Ewoks do not actually exist, and a boy cannot actually fly and shoot fire from his hands, so all of those stories are definitely fiction.
The kids have enjoyed pointing out their discoveries and figuring out what’s fiction and what’s not whenever we read something new. Sometimes it’s easy; talking animals and epic space battles and flying superheroes are obvious clues. But other times it’s not as easy to tell. Is that real, they’ll ask? Yes, there actually is a rover exploring Mars and sending pictures back to Earth. No, people do not live on Mars. But maybe someday. Yes, there are real princesses in the world, but none that can shoot ice from their hands or change into a frog and back. Yes, killer whales do hunt in formation and eat seals, but they don’t cook the meat on the grill and add barbecue sauce.
The lesson goes beyond just identifying whether something is fiction. There is realistic fiction and science fiction, folk tales and even poetry. A realistic fiction story is possible but did not actually happen. Science fiction is like Star Wars. You know something is a folk tale, my once daughter informed me, because it begins with “once upon a time” and concludes with “happily ever after.” And poetry, as my son pointed out, has rhythm and may or may not rhyme.
What’s most entertaining to me, though, are those moments when I’m reading to my kids and they gleefully interrupt me to declare just how improbable and fictional a given story might be. A tale about a princess and a prince who fall in love might be fictional, but realistic. A princess and prince falling in love and breaking a spell or curse is a bit more far-fetched and further into the realm of fiction.
But when the princess or prince are actually a beast or a mermaid, when the story involves a flying magic carpet and a talking genie, or when the main character talks to animals who respond in kind, well, as my daughter would say, “That’s SO fiction!”
