When our children were in daycare years ago, I appreciated receiving pictures from the teachers during the day, showing us what our young son and daughter were up to. At pickup time, the teachers told us what art projects the kids had done, how much they ate for lunch and snack, and how often they’d filled their diapers or used the toilet. I felt like I had a good idea of what exactly they’d experienced throughout the day while I was at work.
I figured that feeling would continue as the children got older, but once my son started kindergarten I stood corrected. When asked what he did at school or what art projects he’d completed or what he’d learned, my son would shrug and say, “I dunno,” or, “Nothing,” or, “I forget.”
How maddening! To have your child spend an entire day away from you at school — talking with friends, listening to the teacher, eating lunch in the cafeteria, and playing on the playground — and have the nerve to decide not to fill you in on every single minute of the day!
How would I know everything my dear son and daughter experienced?
Now that my son is in fourth grade and my daughter is in third grade, I’ve adjusted to the reality that there’s a great deal about their everyday lives that I won’t know. Unless I invent some way to become a fly on the wall of their classrooms, I won’t see every art project, I won’t witness every lunchtime, and I won’t catch onto the inside jokes they have with their friends.
Instead, I’ve learned to be patient. And sneaky. I gather my intelligence during otherwise mundane activities.
Eating dinner around the table is the primary sneaky activity. The children may think that the purpose of dinner time is to fill their bellies. But my wife and I know the real reason we sit the kids around the table is that then they’ll be a captive audience. We lob questions and the kids tell us about their day between bites of meatloaf and mashed potatoes. While they eat their vegetables we ask what they did with their friends at recess. While they sip their milk we ask how the spelling test went. And when they request dessert, we can slide in a few questions about art class, gym class, and music class.
Riding in the car — whether to piano lessons or soccer practice or to a friend’s house — is another sneaky trap that we’ve set. Like a secret agent listening in on some top secret plans, I breathlessly listen for whatever details I can glean from the chitchat happening in the back seat. If I take the long way in order to gather more intel, the kids are none the wiser.
Taking a hike in the woods is probably the sneakiest activity of all.
It might be good exercise and a chance to enjoy the outdoors, but really it’s an opportunity to soak up more information. There’s something about being outside that inspires my son and daughter to talk — non-stop. I like listening to the chirp of the birds and the rustle of the leaves in the wind, but most of all I appreciate the sound of my children’s voices, revealing one tidbit after another about their lives.