Thanks to my rigid ways and my propensity for snacking during good television shows, I think of Kiefer Sutherland whenever I eat vanilla caramel swirl ice cream.
One bite of that caramel-laced vanilla, and I’m transported back to 2005, relaxing in my apartment in San Diego. I’d moved there for graduate school, and keeping up with the studying, as well as finding my way around a new city and a new school, trying to make friends and do well in my internship was exhausting. In the evenings I’d take a much-needed break by sitting in bed with a bowl of ice cream and watching an episode of 24.
Thanks to the local library (where I got the 24 DVDs) and my neighborhood grocery store (where ice cream always seemed to be on sale) I had a continuous supply of entertaining television and delicious ice cream. As Jack Bauer fought bad guys, I tucked into my vanilla caramel swirl and felt the stress recede. So happy were my taste buds that I never had the urge in those days to switch flavors.
Years later, having moved back to the East Coast, I binge-watched The Sopranos, and this time my snack of choice was a bag of pretzels. Watching Tony Soprano grapple with his emotions in Dr. Melfi’s office, then struggling in his relationships with his wife and children, then ruthlessly trying to maintain his grip on power as a mobster, demanded, I thought, a salty snack rather than a sweet one. No ice cream this time around. I needed to stay alert to keep up with Tony, his associates, and his enemies.
My favorite television show has to be Breaking Bad. The delicious, buttery taste of popcorn will always remind me of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman trying to make drugs and money, outsmart their rivals, and stay alive. Each episode of this show felt like an event to me; once the children were tucked into bed, I’d turn the living room lights down, absorb the beautiful silence for a moment, and then cue up the next episode in the series. It was almost like a movie premiere in my own home. What better snack could there be than popcorn for such an exciting event? All I needed was a red carpet, a bunch of cameras clicking, and some well-dressed celebrities to come traipsing into my home for the evening.
Just as Walter White kept a watchful eye on his product as it was being made, I was careful to make sure not to burn the microwave popcorn. Breaking Bad never disappointed, and neither did the popcorn.
More recently, I’ve enjoyed Ozark — and I’m waiting eagerly for the final few episodes to come out. I’ve paired each episode of this show with a glass of port. A little pretentious, perhaps, but what better way to watch Wendy Byrd as she hosts a fancy fundraiser or see drug lord Omar Navarro in his ridiculously opulent surroundings? Besides, the warmth of the port in my belly helps to offset the constant anxiety of wondering who is going to be harmed next.
I’m not sure yet what my next favorite television show and my next favorite TV-watching snack will be. But whatever I choose, I’m pretty sure that they’ll be linked in my mind forever, providing me with some exciting — and delicious — memories.