Before going to visit either of my sisters for holiday gatherings this year, my wife and I will be carrying out some secret smuggling operations. We’ll sneak around while the kids are otherwise occupied, preparing boxes and bags of items that we’ll discreetly stuff into the car and transport across town lines without their knowledge. Upon arrival, we’ll transfer the goods to my sisters’ waiting hands, careful not to tip off the youngsters.
We’ll permit certain parcels to fall under the gaze of our holiday-inspired over-excited children. What bag? Oh, that one? Yes, that bag is full of presents. No, they’re not for you. Those are gifts for your cousins. No, you can’t touch them. Don’t shake them; put them back down! Yes, you’ll be getting presents from your aunts and uncles.
But we’ll be sure to keep other packages securely out of view. The contraband, in this case, isn’t all that valuable, but for both the givers and the receivers, the packages are gladly given and happily received. My wife is glad to get these items off her hands, glad to free up the storage space, relieved to have one or two fewer boxes or bags full of stuff occupying her closet. My sisters will accept them appreciatively, hastily putting them out of sight until it’s time for us to leave. Often, they’ll have overstuffed boxes or bags to give us in exchange.
Once we’re gone, my sisters will open up these boxes and bags and examine the contents. They’ll find piles of clothes and shoes that no longer fit our children. One person’s old stuff is another child’s treasure.
Among the clothes are my son’s favorite Star Wars pajamas, worn lovingly and now way too short in the legs.
There’s a unicorn shirt, a rainbow dress, and a pair of Halloween pants that my daughter would claim she can’t live without — despite the fact that they’re all two sizes too small. There are purple rain boots and navy blue snow pants and a knit Batman winter hat.
Should these garments simply go quietly missing, our children may or may not notice.
But if the removal of a favorite set of pajamas or shirts or pants or shoes is somehow announced or telegraphed, a war of whining and bargaining may break out. Please don’t give those away yet, I love them and they still fit, sort of!
Quietly pulling these items from closets or dresser drawers or from the dryer and setting them aside without fanfare affords us parents the chance to avoid such emotional confrontations. And so the too-small items are secreted away into boxes and bags, waiting out of sight for the next smuggling operation disguised as a family gathering.
As the cousins grow up so quickly, making the contraband shirts and shoes, snow pants and mittens much too small in such a short period of time, the clandestine operation continues.
Our household participates in this black market trade as both givers and receivers of things once treasured and soon-to-be new favorites.
It’s an ongoing and bustling trade in swapping hand-me-downs, secretly swiping favorite pants and pajamas out of dresser drawers, glad to get rid of too-small clothes and glad to receive better-fitting ones from older cousins, while the children play with their toys, none the wiser to all the sneaking around.
