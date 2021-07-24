It’s July and there’s a snowman sitting on my couch. Fortunately she didn’t put up a fight when I moved her aside so that I could watch TV. I guess she wasn’t that interested in watching reruns of “The Office” with me.
Her name is Frosty, of course, which seems to be the perfect name for a boy snowman or a girl snowman — I mean snowwoman. She stands about three feet tall. She has a wide bottom, some coal-black buttons, an orange pointy nose, a stylish top hat, and a big never-changing grin.
Earlier in the day she’d been sitting on the living room floor, her brown stick arms stiffly outstretched, smiling as she watched some toy dinosaurs and Army men waging battle.
Nearby, a castle buzzed with the cheerful noises of a royal ball. Outside, the temperature topped 90, but Frosty seemed quite comfortable standing where she was next to the air conditioner.
Frosty has been a member of this household since December. She has spent most of that time living in my daughter’s room. She’s been a pretty well-behaved tenant; she doesn’t eat anyone else’s snacks from the pantry, she never monopolizes the bathroom, and she doesn’t make any messes in the kitchen. She’s so considerate that if she ever did make a mess, I’m sure she would clean it up promptly.
Frosty was a project at my daughter’s school. She is made of cardboard boxes that my daughter taped together and covered in white paper. For a homemade snowwoman, she is fairly sturdy.
If someone accidentally bumps into Frosty, her head wiggles jauntily back and forth but does not come off, thanks to ample tape.
Frosty’s body parts have managed to stay together, surviving several trips up and down the stairs, and even a springtime visit outside to the porch to enjoy a little bit of sunshine.
After spending her first several weeks of life at school, Frosty came home and somehow avoided both the trash can and the recycling bin. She was a bit too heavy and bulky to hang on the front of the refrigerator like so many of the other art projects. So she found a way upstairs and has seemed quite at home among the stuffed animals, toy horses, and sleeping dolls that populate my daughter’s room.
Always the good friend, she keeps watch over my daughter throughout the night, her black eyes staring straight ahead and her grin never moving. Considering the snowwoman’s unchanging expression, it surprises me that my daughter hasn’t woken up screaming from nightmares of evil snow creatures.
Here we are in July, and it strikes me as very unusual to have a snowperson in the house. How did she survive the warming temperatures these past few months? It seems as if she should have migrated north for the winter by now.
On the other hand, Frosty has proven to be nothing if not a consummate housemate. She always looks cheerful. She always takes out the trash without being asked. Actually, she doesn’t do that. But she never complains when I move her off the couch so I can have the best seat for watching TV. That’s a pretty big deal in my book, so as far as I’m concerned, I suppose Frosty can stay with us for another few months.
