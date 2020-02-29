I have nothing against the state of Connecticut. It’s a perfectly fine place, with nice people, picturesque towns, some beautiful coastline and lots to do and see. I assume so, anyway. The most I usually see of Connecticut is their highways and rest stops.
In my household, Connecticut is nothing more than a state we have to drive through in order to visit relatives in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Delaware. We only stop in Connecticut when needed, to fill our bellies and fuel our car. After zipping through Rhode Island in a blink of an eye on our way south, Connecticut is an annoyingly much bigger obstacle. It’s so small compared to so many other states in the union, and yet it can seem endless when all you’re doing is trying to get through it. Especially during a summer vacation or a holiday weekend, when it seems that the entire population of southern New England is sharing the roadway with us, stuck in a traffic jam.
I’m sure there are great things to do and wonderful places to see in Connecticut, but we don’t ever want to dawdle in that state. We have other places to go, we need to make good time, and we want to get past New York City before rush hour hits or — when heading back north — we just want to get home as soon as possible. Connecticut holds nothing for us.
It’s because of this lack of desirability that Connecticut has become a running joke in our household. Not the place itself or the people, mind you, but it’s the idea of driving to Connecticut that is muttered sarcastically between my wife and me from time to time.
When the kids were babies and my wife was exhausted and needed a break, I’d ask if she wanted to take a solitary drive to Connecticut. When the kids are whiny and my wife can tell I’m doing all I can to hold in my frustration in, she’ll suggest maybe I should drive to Connecticut. It’s not the destination, it’s the idea of taking a nice, quiet trip alone, a drive to no place in particular, but far enough away that the time spent alone in the car can begin to lower one’s stress levels and blood pressure and eliminate the desire to scream and yell.
Driving to Connecticut means aimless escape, a temporary removal from everyday life. All there is to accomplish in Connecticut, we imagine, is to get stuck in traffic, pay for overpriced gas and eat fast food which will be regretted about 30 miles later. A very unglamorous reprieve.
I’m sure there are great things to see and do in Connecticut. But neither my wife nor I have never actually taken up the offer of a solo drive to Connecticut. Maybe someday we will; maybe someday the stress might become too much, and one of us will actually take the time to head south and discover what the state has to offer. Is Daddy missing? You might want to check the highways of Connecticut.
Until then, Connecticut simply represents seemingly endless miles of interstate, the hum of the tires on pavement, the sun in the windshield and home receding into the rearview for a while. For now, that’s all we need from Connecticut.
