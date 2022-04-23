My wife has the habit of turning on a particular television show — “Below Deck” — to have on in the background whenever she’s sitting on the couch doing tasks that require only a portion of her brainpower, such as replying to emails or making a spreadsheet for work. I used to tease her about her choice of programming, but not anymore.
For those who haven’t seen it, “Below Deck” is a reality show depicting the lives of crew members working aboard a luxury yacht. We watch as the good-looking crew members navigate cramped quarters and the inevitable sexual tension as they cater to rich, entitled guests, with beautiful vistas as a backdrop. The results are about what you’d expect.
With all of the zillions of shows that my wife could choose to watch, why would she choose this one? The plot lines are predictable and not all that interesting; each episode seems basically the same. You can watch the episodes in sequential order, but you can just as easily watch them in no particular order at all. Things are predictable enough that I could make a “Below Deck” Bingo card, I thought; at least that might make the viewing experience a bit more interesting.
On this imaginary Bingo card: two crew members flirt. You can count on that happening on each episode. Also, there will be drama in the kitchen, whether it’s messing up an order or dropping something or staff members getting into a heated argument. A guest hits on a crew member. A guest scarfs down a fancy appetizer with no regard for the work that went into making it so delicious and pretty. A crew member breaks a rule, and wise old Captain Lee brings them into his wheelhouse for a talking-to. One crew member grouses about another. Nothing very momentous, but just eventful enough to keep eyes periodically on the television (between email replies or during spreadsheet creation).
When I finished my list of Bingo card options, I looked it over and realized — this predictability is exactly why my wife watches the show in the first place. With an episode of “Below Deck,” you get pretty much what you signed up for.
No unexpectedly shocking plot twists or memorable, soul-uplifting character development that requires your absolute full attention. If you look away for a few moments, you won’t miss a car chase or a bank heist or an award-winning soliloquy. These crew members and guests aren’t experiencing life-changing introspection or imparting words to live by. Instead, you’ll get just enough drama, just enough angst, and just enough intrigue to keep the story moving along.
Watching an episode of “Below Deck” is like ordering a cheeseburger at McDonald’s or booking a room at the Holiday Inn. Wherever you go, it’s basically the same — not spectacular, but pretty much what you expected. There is so much in our lives that can be unexpected, whether for better or for worse. Sometimes you don’t want surprises, you don’t want to be shocked or startled or inspired or amazed. Sometimes we’re stressed out enough that we just crave some stability.
In this world of uncertainty, perhaps it isn’t so bad to turn to “Below Deck” for a half-hour of exactly what you expect.