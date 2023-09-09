We made sure to find time to sit down as a family and watch the World Cup games earlier this summer, especially since my daughter is a big soccer fan.
It was disappointing that the American team didn’t advance further into the tournament; everyone had such high hopes. Our interest in the World Cup certainly waned once they were eliminated, but we did recently watch a rerun of the final match between Spain and England.
It had been a challenge to find the World Cup games on television at all; having canceled our cable service earlier in the year, we didn’t have access to the games on cable, either live or on replay. Fortunately, one of the streaming services to which we subscribe did offer replays of the games. The only catch: the broadcasts were in Spanish.
So we watched the Spanish broadcasts, and we got used to cheering on the American team while hearing the play-by-play announcer’s words — all unintelligible to us, except for when he’d say the players’ names. On the occasions that the American striker made a good play, we’d hear her name in the announcer’s accent: “Alex MOR-gan!”
I also couldn’t resist making the World Cup a teaching opportunity for my daughter.
See how they spread out on the field, I told her, so they’re in good positions to pass to each other.
When they make some good passes and wait for the right opportunity to cross the ball, they give Alex MOR-gan a chance to score.
Now that I’m coaching my daughter’s soccer team again this fall, I try my best to impart some of that World Cup wisdom to our humble team.
Spread out, I tell them; position yourselves so that your teammate can pass to you. Much of our success depends on making accurate passes between teammates. The professionals, I tell them, spend much of the game passing the ball back and forth until they find an opportunity to score. It’s like a big game of keep-away! I’m tempted to sit them all down and make them watch a World Cup game or two — in any language — so that they could see the point I’m trying to make.
When our team took the field for our first game the other weekend, I could almost hear in my mind that announcer’s voice, the running commentary in words that I mostly didn’t understand, as our team did its best to work together, to spread out on the field, and to make good passes to create an opportunity for our striker, like Alex MOR-gan, to score.
However, the main thing I learned from watching the World Cup (in Spanish) had nothing to do with accurate passing or precision shots on goal or proper positioning on the field.
Most memorably, there’s nothing quite like a soccer announcer’s excited call whenever a team scores. Every time the American team scored in the World Cup, we reveled in hearing the announcer use his entire lung capacity, and then some, to call out a very long and excited, “Gooooooooooaaaal!!”
I’m sad that he didn’t have the opportunity to make that call more often for the Americans.
I only wish that he could be here, for everyone to hear, whenever my daughter’s team scores.