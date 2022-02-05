This month marks 11 years of marriage for Erin and me. There are so many ways to sum up that amount of time, from the mundane (4,015 days, Wow!) to the less tangible (how many laughs have we shared?). Difficult though it may be to define these 11 years by the numbers, let me give it a try. As a disclaimer, my math might be imprecise, and my memory imperfect. But here we go.
Since our wedding day, we’ve shared one apartment together. It was just the two of us most of the time, until about a month before we moved out, when a mouse came along. We had some sleepless nights thinking about that mouse running through our kitchen, and calls to the landlord were met with indifference.
Since our wedding day, we’ve shared one house together. It was just the two of us when we first moved in, but then a dog and two children came along. We had many sleepless nights dealing with feedings, changings, and some nightmares. More recently, there has been one night interrupted by a child’s nightmare about the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and two nights interrupted by a child’s nightmare about a bear crashing through the dining room window.
We’ve enjoyed approximately 63 dinners out together, just the two of us, from our favorite Italian place in town to that wonderful hole-in-the-wall in Providence with the fantastic Thai, where we gratefully huddled over our meals on a cold winter’s night. We’ve enjoyed — or survived — at least that many dinners out with our children, from our favorite chain restaurant in town to a Friendly’s where our daughter was screaming so much that Erin had to take her out to the car while my son and I remained inside, quickly finishing our desserts.
We’ve spent 23 mornings in the sun on the beach at Lincoln Woods, one day at the Boston Museum of Science, and four afternoons at the Providence Children’s Museum, one of which featured both of our children vomiting. We’ve taken in 11 Paw Sox games at McCoy Stadium, as well as one game at the new Polar Park. Most importantly, the lines for buying popcorn, hot dogs, and soft pretzels for the kids were much shorter at McCoy.
We’ve taken 25 road trips to visit out-of-state relatives, mostly during the July Fourth, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays. Along the way we listened to many CDs, took in a variety of podcasts, and engaged in discussions ranging in subject from reality television to hopes and dreams for the future.
We’ve enjoyed 48 “Jeopardy!” episodes together, back when we used to eat dinner in front of the television, blissfully relaxing in the days before our children had arrived. Since then, we’ve also enjoyed 92 (and counting) episodes of “This Is Us” together, sprawled on the couch after finally putting the kids to bed and relieved to have some peace and quiet.
Perhaps best of all have been the moments too numerous and fleeting to count, when we’ve shared words and gestures of love and support, helping each other through difficult times and laughing through the hilarious times. Ultimately, the numbers can be summed up thus: we’ve been a pair for 11 years, and will be for many more.