Story time can sometimes feel like a real chore, especially when it’s been a long and busy day, everyone is overtired and cranky, and all my wife and I want to do is to kiss our children goodnight, flop onto the couch to watch TV for a few blessedly quiet minutes, and then head upstairs to bed.
But most evenings, I like story time. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed cuddling up next to my son or my daughter (sometimes both simultaneously, one on each side) while reading a book about princes or princesses, dinosaur battles or an irritating younger sibling. What a nice bonding time it is, heightened by the knowledge that we’re doing something to stimulate the development of those young brains.
I was admittedly pretty sad when the children showed signs of having outgrown this practice. They preferred to read to themselves in the evenings — mostly comics. It seemed that story time was a thing of the past.
But then, a request from my son. He’d heard of Harry Potter and wanted us to read the first book to him. My wife and I gladly obliged; we alternated nights, one of us reading a chapter each night before bed. As soon as we reached the end of the book, he wanted more.
We hesitated, concerned about the content of subsequent Harry Potter books. I wasn’t all that familiar; their titles seemed almost nonsensical to me: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” Harry Potter, I thought, and the Pantry of Leftover Halloween Candy. Harry Potter and the Dirty Socks on the Floor That Should Instead Be in the Laundry Chute.
Weren’t there ghosts and goblins and werewolves in those books, and things that sucked out your soul, and didn’t some of the characters actually die? That seemed like scary stuff. Wouldn’t we be risking nightmares? No matter, my son replied; his friend at school, the ultimate spoiler, had already told him everything that happens.
So we kept reading. Despite the frightening content, I was happy that story time was back. We’ve had a lot of enjoyable nights reading about the exploits of Harry and his friends. We’ve almost reached the end of the series now, and I wonder what we’ll read next.
Recently came a request from my daughter. Her friend at school had read “The Hunger Games,” and my daughter wanted to read it. We hesitated, concerned about the content of those books. Weren’t they about children in a dystopian land who are forced to fight a battle to the death? Wasn’t there a lot of bloodshed and sadness? That seemed like disturbing stuff. Wouldn’t we be risking nightmares? No matter, my daughter replied; her friend in class, the one who’d recommended the series, had already told her everything that happens.
So we started reading that. My daughter loves it so far, and for the time being, story time is again alive and well in our household. Just as we flew through the Harry Potter series, I’m sure we’ll run out of Katniss Everdeen books before too long.
What, I wonder, will our children want us to read next? I shudder to imagine what scary or disturbing books they’ll ask for. As long as it prevents story time from extinction, though, I’ll be happy to play along.