Like so many conversations with my kids, here was another one that I didn’t expect to have so soon.
I figured it would take place eventually — someday — but not while they were so young. Fortunately this time, I had good answers. And I’m thankful that now I’m on notice; I know the topic will definitely come up again, so I can more fully prepare myself.
The other day on the way home from school, my kids declared that it was time for them to have their own smartphones. I nearly veered off the road. What do you need a phone for, I wondered, in third grade and second grade? Surely we hadn’t already reached the stage where “everyone” in their classes had a phone?
Sulkily, they admitted that smartphone ownership among their peers was not common — yet. They could only name one or two kids who had phones, and those phones were decidedly not allowed to be present in the classroom, hallelujah! But that didn’t stop my dear son and daughter from lusting after phones themselves. Feeling pretty confident in my stance that our kids were not getting phones of their own anytime soon, I challenged them to tell me why they needed them.
“What if we get lost in the woods?” my daughter asked innocently.
I burst out laughing.
“How often do you go in the woods, I demanded, and when are you ever in there alone?”
She chuckled, acknowledging the ridiculousness of the request.
“How about if we need to tell you when to pick us up?” my son asked. This, admittedly, was a more reasonable request. I flashed back to middle school, remembering the coins I always had in my bag in case I needed to use the payphone to call home for a ride after soccer practice. I also remember some of the guys, if they didn’t have (or didn’t want to spend) those coins, calling collect and yelling, “Come pick me up!” into the phone before their parent could accept or decline the charges.
“I know when to pick you up,” I reassured my son with a smile. I wondered to myself, though, whether payphones still existed in any of the school buildings, and — if faced with having to make a call on one — whether my children would even know how to operate it.
I pictured my kids struggling to operate one of those old-fashioned phones. I then imagined they would just ask to borrow a friend’s phone for a moment so they could call for a ride. Problem solved.
My kids quietly took “no” for an answer and I emerged from this discussion unscathed. I even challenged them to come up with any good reason why they should have a phone at this point. I’ll bet their imaginations went into overdrive, but thus far no good answers have been forthcoming.
At some point, I suppose, it could be helpful for them to have a phone. But certainly not yet. Until that time comes, I’ll mentally prepare for the battles ahead. “No!”
I’ll say to them, “You do not need to start a YouTube channel. You do not need to post on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook.”
Sure, I’ll concede, maybe it would be useful for them to have access to Google — so they can look up how to use a payphone.